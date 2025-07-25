Dak Prescott reveals why Joe Milton trade elevates Cowboys offense

The Dallas Cowboys’ trade for Joe Milton has set the stage for the offense to reach new heights. That’s how Dak Prescott, the team’s established leader, sees it, anyway. So far, Dak has welcomed Milton with open arms. Prescott recently spoke about how this move can not only push him personally, but also raise the bar for the entire offense. The pairing of Prescott and Milton is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing storylines for Cowboys fans this season.

Dak Prescott on Joe Milton: “Joe is a guy that’s gonna push me to be better each and every day. We encourage that in our room. That’s the competition. That’s part of it. I told (Brian Schottenheimer) that from Day 1 when that guy came in and we went to throw routes on air outside… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 25, 2025

“Joe is a guy that’s gonna push me to be better each and every day. We encourage that in our room. That’s the competition. That’s part of it. I told (Brian Schottenheimer) that from Day 1 when that guy came in and we went to throw routes on air outside the building. I came back and told Schotty, ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone throw the ball like that.’ It’s impressive." - Dak Prescott on Joe Milton

Emphasizing competition and growth

Prescott knows the value of healthy competition in the quarterback room. He’s made it clear that Milton’s arrival means no one can rest on past success, including himself. Prescott praised Milton’s ability to throw the ball. Milton’s overall drive to improve every day is pushing Prescott to raise his own game. This kind of healthy competitive environment keeps everyone sharp and hungry for improvement, which in turn, benefits the entire team.

“He’s [Milton] not complacent with how well he throws the ball. He’s going to push himself to get better, and the knowledge and the situations of the game. I think all that does is push myself, push this offense. I’m super thankful to have a guy like that.”

Joe Milton’s skill set brings some advantages

Milton’s rare combination of size, arm strength and mobility opens up more options for new head coach and play caller Brian Schottenheimer. He can launch deep passes with ease, stretching defenses and creating explosive play potential. His running ability adds a new wrinkle to the Cowboys’ playbook, allowing for more creative packages and the threat of designed QB runs. This type of versatility could be a game-changer, giving the Cowboys more ways to attack. Working in two QBs isn’t common in the NFL, but using Milton in certain situations presents a unique possibility.

Red-zone struggles hurt the Cowboys for some time and Milton’s athleticism could be an answer. At 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, Milton can power through defenders or pull it back and throw over the top. Using Milton in short-yardage or down near the goal line could give opposing defenses one extra wrinkle to consider. He could serve as a specialist in these spots, helping Dallas turn red-zone trips into touchdowns more often.

Dak Prescott’s leadership and team chemistry

Dak’s approach to leadership stands out and should be applauded. He’s focused on mentorship and supporting Milton while setting elevated expectations. This attitude builds trust in the QB room and across the offense. It’s also remarkable because only one QB can really be “the man” in an NFL locker room. So, when the starter and backup push each other to get better, the whole team rises. The hope is that this results in stronger chemistry, better accountability and a more unified locker room.