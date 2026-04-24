Day 2 steals: How the Packers, Bengals and Broncos can win the draft without a first-round pick

These strategic picks could dramatically influence each team's depth and performance as they aim to maximize value in the absence of early selections.

To acquire talent in the NFL, you have to give something up. The Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos acquired proven stars in Micah Parsons, Dexter Lawrence and Jaylen Waddle, respectively, in trades, and had to part with their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to get those deals done.

Even without a first-round pick, these three teams can still draft difference-makers. In fact, most of the players FanSided's experts wanted their respective teams to draft are still on the board just hours ahead of the second round. Let's dive in and see how these teams can win the draft without having a prime pick.

Green Bay Packers targets

Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OL Chase Bisontis (No. 45 on FanSided's Big Board)

EDGE Zion Young (No. 47)

DT Lee Hunter (No. 43)

Three of the five players deemed as ideal fits for the Green Bay Packers are still on the board ahead of the second round, which is ideal with Green Bay slated to pick No. 52 overall. One player in particular that's worth highlighting is Chase Bisontis, arguably the best interior offensive lineman still available. Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave highlighted one particularly interesting reason why Bisontis would be such a good fit.

"The Packers must address their paper-thin offensive line depth early and often, and Chase Bisontis is a perfect fit. Bisontis could immediately compete for the starting right guard job, but crucially, the Packers will love that he has tackle experience. Green Bay prioritizes versatility along the offensive line, and Bisontis offers that. Add in his size and athleticism, and Bisontis would be a classic Packers pick," Boston wrote.

It'd be one thing for the Packers to just draft the best offensive lineman available, but it's another for the Packers to take a versatile option they can plug and play just about anywhere on the line. Bisontis might check both boxes himself, making him such a dream pick for Green Bay.

Even if Bisontis is off the board, adding edge rusher depth behind Micah Parsons in the form of Zion Young would make a lot of sense, and so would drafting Lee Hunter, who might be a major steal after a subpar combine showing.

Cincinnati Bengals targets

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LB CJ Allen (No. 21 on FanSided's Big Board)

CB Treydan Stukes (No. 32)

CB D'Angelo Ponds (No. 44)

EDGE R Mason Thomas (No. 49)

CB Colton Hood (No. 48)

Each of the five players who made the most sense for the Cincinnati Bengals entering the draft remain on the board as the team prepares to make its first selection at No. 41 overall. Even after trading for Dexter Lawrence and signing guys like Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook in free agency, the Bengals should still be all-in on defensive players. The best of the best in this group would be linebacker CJ Allen. In fact, Matt Fitzgerald of Stripe Hype believes a trade-up is a possibility.

"If CJ Allen falls to the second round, the Bengals might stay on the trade wagon and move up for him," Fitzgerald wrote.

Making a trade for Lawrence and then still finding a way to get a talent like Allen, who is the highest-rated player left on FanSided's Big Board, would be quite the coup for a Bengals team entering such an important year. While Allen is the best defensive player available, he's far from the only impactful option left.

If the Bengals are unable to land Allen, there are several cornerbacks, notably Treydan Stukes, that the team can select - there's a good chance that at least one of these options will be on the board by the time Cincinnati's pick comes around. Even R Mason Thomas, who Bengals fans probably want the least of this grouping, would give the Bengals a redemption option at edge after Shemar Stewart had such a depressing rookie year.

Denver Broncos targets

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL Emmanuel Pregnon (No. 41 on FanSided's Big Board)

OL Chase Bisontis (No. 45)

DT Lee Hunter (No. 43)

DT Christen Miller (No. 46)

EDGE Zion Young (No. 47)

The Denver Broncos are another team with all five of its targets still on the board, but barring a trade-up, it'll be a while before they pick. Denver's first pick of this year's draft is No. 62 overall after the team acquired Jaylen Waddle. There are still some intriguing players for Denver to consider, including Emmanuel Pregnon, who'd fit in nicely.

"The Broncos sport the best offensive line in the NFL, but it's an aging unit, and current starting left guard Ben Powers is a free agent following the 2026 season. Denver has poured a ton of money into this unit and will need to get cheaper here and hit on a draft pick," said Lou Scataglia of Predominantly Orange.

Offensive line isn't a pressing need for Denver right now, but the team could certainly use a young option like Pregnon or even Chase Bisontis, who they can turn to for next season as the line continues to age and get expensive. Pregnon makes sense as a Ben Powers replacement at left guard.

If Pregnon and Bisontis are off the board, don't be surprised to see the Broncos add more depth to arguably the NFL's best defense. Denver could use more defensive line depth to offset the loss of John Franklin-Myers, and Zion Young would be a perfect fit off the edge in Vance Joseph's defense.

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