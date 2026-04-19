NFL trade grades: Giants fleece Bengals with Dexter Lawrence blockbuster

New York pivots toward youth and cap flexibility under John Harbaugh. The deal lets them to build with premium talent while avoiding a costly veteran contracts.

Lawrence, 28, will receive a massive extension from Cincy. Despite his recent dip in sacks and pressures, he remains a premier force for a struggling defense.

The Giants traded Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the No. 10 pick. Cincinnati gets a star DT, while New York gains a second top-10 draft selection.

The New York Giants are sending Dexter Lawrence, their three-time Pro Bowl nose tackle, to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 10th overall pick in next week's NFL Draft. The Bengals get much-needed reinforcements in the defensive trenches, while New York suddenly has two top-10 picks at its command.

Lawrence will also receive a big-money extension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Giants star Dexter Lawrence is being traded to the #Bengals in a pre-Draft blockbuster that includes the No. 10 pick heading to the Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



NYG gets premium draft compensation, Cincy gets a lynchpin, while Sexy Dexy gets a new, big-money extension. pic.twitter.com/u807BevKxV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2026

Giants-Bengals Dexter Lawrence trade details

Cincinnati was in desperate need of more muscle up front on defense. The years-long Trey Hendrickson saga ended with a depressing breakup. Lawrence is not a one-for-one replacement, of course, but he can apply pressure up the middle and solidify what was one of the worst defenses in football a year ago.

For the Giants, this is a huge pivot toward the future under new head coach John Harbaugh. New York now picks at No. 5 and No. 10 next Thursday, with a chance to address multiple needs. Many fans will be dreaming of one huge offensive upgrade (Jeremiyah Love?) and potentially a high-end pass rusher to help replace (and maybe even improve upon) Lawrence's impact.

Giants trade grade: A

John Harbaugh - New York Giants | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence is 28 years old. Far from ancient, but also historically on the tail end of an NFL prime window. Especially for a physical, up-front pass rusher. He posted a career-worst 0.5 sacks in 17 starts last season, ending a three-year Pro Bowl streak. His 12 QB pressures was also a career-low.

That's not to say Lawrence is over the hill. He's still an incredibly productive lineman with an elite track record. That said, the Giants avoid paying out a potentially harmful extension and receive a second top-10 pick in a deep draft at positions of need. Whether it's another linebacker to complement 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter or a new offensive playmaker to boost Jaxson Dart's supporting cast, the Giants should come out of next Thursday night pleased with the outcome of this trade.

Bengals trade grade: C-

Dexter Lawrence - New York Giants | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Bengals deserve credit for actually pouring resources, financial and otherwise, into the NFL's most dire defense. That said, a top-10 pick for Lawrence in his final year under contract is a real splurge, and it could come back to haunt them. The Bengals still need help at edge rusher and DB most of all, and there were plenty of appealing options expected to be available at No. 10 on draft night. Time will tell, but this was potentially the wrong allocation of resources.