Deion Sanders all but confirms Shedeur Sanders is nothing more than Browns sideshow

The outcome of this preseason competition will determine whether the franchise invests in his future or seeks a new quarterback in the next draft.

Shedeur Sanders faces a preseason battle to cement his place at the quarterback of the present for the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately for those associated with the AFC North franchise, Sanders and his father seem more focused on creating media attention for the young signal caller.

Deion Sanders recently revealed that the family is prepared to engage in a 30 for 30 style documentary revealing the details of his son's draft day slide in 2025. The younger Sanders enjoyed an immense amount of pre-draft hype about potentially being the No. 1 overall pick. In the end, he slid all the way down to Round 5 when the Browns ended his painful freefall.

Sanders managed to bounce back from that disappointment to play in eight regular season games for Cleveland during his rookie campaign. His 3-4 record as a starter isn't overly impressive on the surface, but it did give the quarterback some measure of momentum heading into the 2026 regular season.

Should the Browns be concerned about Shedeur Sanders?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Jason Miller/GettyImages

In a perfect world, the Browns would love to see Sanders take major steps forward this season and become the franchise's quarterback of the future. For that to happen, he'll need to beat out the likes of veteran Deshaun Watson and fellow second-year pro Dillon Gabriel to win the starting job during the preseason.

Sanders needs to focus all of his energies on his play on the field if he is going to achieve that modest goal. Watson has missed the majority of his recent Cleveland career due to injury. He's also been largely ineffective when he has managed to stay on the field. The Browns are likely just biding their time until they can part with Watson and his bloated contract.

Gabriel was actually drafted two rounds earlier than Sanders in the same draft, but nothing about his rookie season inspored confidence that he can become a quality starter. His limited arm strength likely means his future in the NFL will be as a backup.

Shedeur Sanders has a runway to land Browns starting QB job

Cleveland Browns Voluntary Veteran Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

That leaves an open runway for Sanders to grab the starting job if he can perform well during the preseason. The former Colorado standout has a ton of room for improvement based on his first season as a pro. He threw 10 interceptions against just seven touchdowns in his limited action. Cleveland's offensive ecosystem was not well suited for a young quarterback to thrive but Sanders' uneven play would have him on the outs for most teams around the league.

He and his father should be feeling immense pressure to prove to the higher-ups in Cleveland that he is a quarterback who is worth building around. The odds favor the Browns entering next year's draft in hopes of finding a new franchise quarterback unless Sanders beats the odds this year.

That's why the idea of him spending time on a documentary should be a big issue for GM Andrew Berry and his front office. Sanders has not done enough on the field to justify bringing that sort of distraction into his life. His documentary may make for interesting viewing, but it could also hasten his exit from the franchise that drafted him.

More NFL news and analysis: