Biggest NFL storylines to watch going into OTAs

The NFL Draft is behind us. The NFL’s 2026 slate has been unveiled. Are we really that close to the start of another NFL season? Eh, not quite. We still have OTAs, training camp and then preseason. The summer should be exciting as it seemingly always is in the NFL and there’s no shortage of things to talk about and debate. The rookies will take center stage, but then the narrative will switch to which teams start to look like contenders vs. pretenders. There’s a lot to dive in as the offseason starts to take shape.

What will the quarterback battle in Cleveland look like?

Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson? It’s a question both the Cleveland Browns and Browns fans can’t believe they are asking themselves in 2026. Last year, Sanders entered OTAs as the quarterback who had a lot to prove, despite a statistical masterpiece his last season at Colorado. Now he’ll be splitting first-team reps with Watson until first-year coach Todd Monken is ready to name a Week 1 starter. This is the perfect chance for him to prove he’s worthy of the starting job after his first real first-team reps came during the season.

The Browns are seriously entertaining the idea that Watson could start again. I understand why; I just don’t like it. When you commit that much money to a player, you have to see it through. But in this case, the Browns aren’t going to see anything new from Watson. Even if they do, I highly doubt they re-sign him. This is supposed to be Sanders’ team. If Cleveland turns to Watson yet again, does this mean it’s the end of Sanders on Lake Erie?

Was Carnell Tate worth the risk for the Tennessee Titans?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans sent shockwaves through the NFL Draft when they drafted Carnell Tate No. 4 overall. Was he the right decision? Is he good enough to elevate this offense in a way previous top 10 receivers have? He’ll have to prove that starting now. I think the Titans were right to take him; I just don’t like taking him at No. 4. Especially because they could have added more draft capital to move down and still take him.

The Titans are banking on Tate being as destructive as Ja’Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Justin Jefferson have been. It’s not a bad gamble when you look at how talented Ohio State wide receivers have been. Cam Ward showed glimpses of potential in his rookie season. He just needed weapons. The Titans gave him one, and they need a big showing in OTAs to confirm he was the right pick.

Which rookie QBs have the most to gain from a strong OTAs?

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Obviously Mendoza has a lot to prove. He said it himself; he’s the low man on the totem pole and has to earn his starting job. What Mendoza does during OTAs, training camp and then the preseason has very little to do with proving the Raiders made the right decision. It’s about showing improvements early in his career that will set him up for the future. Kirk Cousins should start Week 1, and Mendoza can prove why Cousins is a bridge option with a big summer.

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carson Beck wasn’t anybody’s first choice based on pre-draft mock drafts. The Cardinals decided to make him their guy. Jacoby Brissett is their starter, but Beck has the option to learn behind him and become either a bridge option in a year or possibly take over down the road. If he does enough to show he can be a building block, the Cardinals might not be in as bad of a situation as they are a year from now. Of course, they’re going to look at the quarterback market in 2027 and nothing Beck does will change that. But Beck could play this season. The confidence Mike LaFleur and this Cardinals team could have in Beck will start in OTAs.

Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has gone all in on the revolving door of quarterbacks and Aaron Rodgers has yet to re-sign with the Steelers. Allar has the perfect chance to not only prove that Allar was a good pick, but that he can be their future if he steps up in OTAs ahead of training camp. The real work will be in the preseason, but until then, Allar needs to show glimpses of what he looked like in the 2024 college football season.

Which rookie non-QBs have to make an early impression?

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns waited until the end of the first round and the second round to address their most pressing draft need: receiver. There are a lot of eyes on Concepcion to be the savior of this offense. Cleveland has been starving for a true No. 1 target after the Jerry Jeudy move went belly-up. Concepsion and Denzel Boston will have to carry this receiver room. That's not a bad thing, but that means he (as the first-round selection) needs to separate himself quickly as the top option.

OT Caleb Lomu, New England Patriots

New England has burned its last two first round picks on offensive lineman. Will Campbell struggled a lot in his rookie season, which is precisely why the Patriots turned to Caleb Lomu with the No. 28 pick. It wasn’t a bad pick, but it means Lomu has no choice but to be their answer at left tackle, assuming he takes over the left tackle position and the Patriots move Campbell to right tackle.

LB Arvell Reese, New York Giants

Arvell Reese is an intriguing player because his position was undefined going into the NFL Draft. His athleticism showed he could be an elite pass rusher, but experience says otherwise. It will be important for him early on to show the New York Giants what his position should actually be. If he’s an elite interior linebacker, fine. If he’s an EDGE rusher that needs time, even better. The Giants have pass rush depth. Until Kayvon Thibodeaux is traded, I see Reese being an interior linebacker. Now he has to show why he was the better option over Sonny Styles.

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