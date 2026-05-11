Shedeur Sanders and 5 players from the 2025 NFL Draft class who could be traded

A year after he was drafted, Shedeur Sanders is still atop NFL headlines. This year, it’s less about his infamous NFL Draft slide and more about whether he’s the Cleveland Browns’ long-term answer at quarterback. He was drafted in the fifth round, so he was a long shot at that, but he did show glimpses of potential in his rookie season. With Deshaun Watson back healthy, rumors have been swirling about who QB1 will be.

If it’s Watson, does that mean Sanders’ days in Cleveland are numbered? What does that mean for Dillon Gabriel, who’s been shoved to the bottom of the depth chart. There are more players that could be on the trade block already from the 2025 NFL Draft class.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is obviously contingent on how things go with the whole A.J. Brown situation, but if the Patriots do add Brown to the receiver room, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Williams either be part of the deal or be part of a completely separate trade deal. He’s on a cheap, rookie deal as a third-round selection. That said, if he couldn’t do enough to put up the impression he can be a difference maker, why would the Patriots retain him?

They just paid Romeo Doubs and will probably extend Brown if he has a big season. If the Patriots, for some reason, pass on Brown, then I doubt they look to move Williams. He had a big spring and summer in 2025 and sparingly made plays in the 2025 season. He appeared in all 17 games but had just 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdown catches. He doesn’t have a lot of value, but he could land with a team that could use him more than New England will.

QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Sanders be traded? Probably not. But it’s something the Browns will have to consider if one, Watson starts Week 1, and two, if he looks even half of what he used to when he was in Houston. Sanders is the projected starter for the Browns, but the fact that Watson potentially has an “inside track” to starting proves Sanders could be closer to being traded than Cleveland’s future.

The Browns drafted Taylen Green, so realistically they could turn to him as the backup (obviously Dillon Gabriel as well) and do away with the Sanders drama. I think the Browns giving up on Sanders this early would be a mistake, but this front office has made some good decisions for the most part when it comes to roster construction, so I would simply trust what this front office has planned.

EDGE Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to soon realize the mistake and gamble they made when they drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 draft? How big of a mistake was it? Well, they signed Boye Mafe and drafted Cashius Howell this offseason. It’s setting up for Stewart to land with a new team here soon. Stewart had way too much offseason drama with a contract holdout just to play in eight games and record one sack.

The Bengals already see where this is headed and I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts opposite Mafe just to get enough hype around him to deal him at the deadline. The Bengals probably won’t get much for him, but it might be worth it. Especially if Howell has a big preseason and Mafe assumes the role Trey Hendrickson had.

EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers, like the Cincinnati Bengals, needed to improve their pass rush, so they went and signed Jaelan Phillips to a massive deal. Last year, the Panthers drafted both Nic Scourton and Umanmielen. Scourton proved to be the better option. That leaves Umanmielen as the odd one out. For now, his job is probably safe and the Panthers may like the depth he adds.

That said, if there’s any sort of trade value for Umanmielen, the Panthers should see what they can get in return. He can still be a good player and may just need time to develop. For now, the Panthers may not need him, as they have two players that should elevate their defense ahead of him.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As if the Browns didn’t look foolish enough for taking two quarterbacks in the same NFL Draft two rounds apart, is it possible both could be traded? I doubt both do, but Gabriel will probably be the first one out the door this offseason. What is his value? Well, that’s hard to know for sure, but Cleveland probably doesn’t need to bring both Gabriel and Sanders into Week 1. He entered the 2025 season as the backup and ended up getting benched after being promoted to starter once the Browns traded Joe Flacco.

Of all the players on this list, Gabriel is probably the most likely to get traded and will probably be traded before the preseason. It was a risk taking him in the third round and it proved right.

More NFL offseason news and analysis