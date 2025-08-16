Delay in Rashee Rice suspension could become disastrous for Chiefs

Rashee Rice may be available for the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the season in Brazil, but as good of news as that is, it may actually turn out worse for them rather than better. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Rice could potentially be handed a double-digit game suspension after the Sept. 30 hearing. Assuming he gets at minimum a 10-game suspension, that would put him at being available a game or so before the NFL playoffs.

If it’s any longer than that, it would affect his availability in the playoffs. Pelissero added the NFL and the NFLPA could settle on a shorter suspension before the hearing, which would be ideal as he’d get the suspension out of the way earlier in the season rather than affecting his playoff availability.

But if they don’t, he could potentially miss the playoffs which would be catastrophic for the Chiefs. While the early season games won’t be easy, it’s worse if Rice has to miss time in the postseason or potentially the rest of the season, including the playoffs. What seemed like a silver lining could quickly become chaotic as Patrick Mahomes can’t afford to miss out on his budding x-factor in Rice.

Rashee Rice’s pending suspension gets chaotic turn that could disrupt Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hopes

The worst thing about this news for the Chiefs is that it could disrupt their hopes of lifting the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four years. This season feels very much like vengeance for getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Getting Rice back this season was supposed to be about optimism.

Now it feels like Rice’s suspension looming over the team is causing more headaches than not. His best bet is to settle before the hearing so he can get his suspension out as early as possible. The Chiefs have proven they can win without Rice, but they’re so much better with him.

Rice can’t afford to essentially miss a whole season for the second straight year. He has a contract extension coming up and not being available is going to hurt his value. He deserves to be punished for fleeing from a car accident he caused. And after he serves his suspension, he can focus on football. For the Chiefs sake, they better hope it gets handled before the playoffs begin.