De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle and more key Dolphins who could be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins are tanking. There's no way around it. Signing quarterback Malik Willis and denying rumors of trading running back De'Von Achane are not going to help them beat the allegations.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has a unique opportunity at April's NFL Draft with a whopping 11 selections - two of them in the first round alone (Nos. 11 and 30). He can take the first steps of making the team younger while preparing to likely select in the Top 10 of next year's draft as well.

Getting younger means dumping aging veterans to make room. Miami's already done a lot of that in releasing big names like QB Tua Tagovailoa and making blockbuster trades.

These pieces typically focus on replaceable veterans still on the roster but I'm going to cheat a little bit and include some that have recently departed because their vacancies are the most significant to fill via the draft. But there are also a couple who will start the 2026 season wearing teal and orange who should prepare to pack their bags.

RB De'Von Achane

The 24-year-old was not present at the start of optional team workouts which sparked further speculation over whether Achane's days in Miami are numbered. He's a star rusher, there's no other way to put it, but he's wasted on the team and an eventual trade feels inevitable. That doesn't mean Sullivan should move forward without an insurance policy.

At No. 11 overall, the Dolphins can land a stud to address other needs but with an additional first-rounder in their back pocket it wouldn't be viewed as too risky to move up. Heck, you could move Achane to snag a Top 5 selection without giving up Nos. 11 or 30 and replace him right there and then with Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. You get a projected generational rusher with time to develop him as the team rebuilds. It's a win-win situation.

WR Jaylen Waddle

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, yes, Waddle is already gone but Sullivan can easily draft his replacement at No. 11 overall. Several mock draft projections have Miami taking any of the top three wide receiver prospects — Ohio State's Carnell Tate, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon. With the Dolphins WR room topping out with Malik Washington at WR1 followed by Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, fans should find the selection as a welcome one.

There is an argument to be made that Miami should focus on the top defensive prospects this high up, especially since the team is tanking. However, nothing ever makes complete sense in the NFL and Miami can look to grab a defender with pick No. 30 or with one of its other nine picks. Adding a potential top weapon for Willis (or his challenger in 2027) is still a big step in the right direction for the franchise.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player that is no longer on the roster, Fitzpatrick left large shoes that Dante Trader Jr. and Lonnie Johnson Jr. are going to struggle to fill. If Sullivan does decide to prioritize defense in the first round, he's probably not going to take a safety at No. 11 overall. That being said, he can't wait until No. 30 either.

The strategy may be to do one of two things, both involving trades. Either trade down from No. 11 to pick a top safety like Oregon's Dillon Thieneman and then take a pass rusher at No. 30 or take the best available player at No. 11 and trade up from No. 30 to snag Thieneman or another safety prospect. There's little Miami can really to do mess up this first round, although, we've seen crazier things happen before.

TE Greg Dulcich

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Outside of bringing back Darren Waller, Miami is thin at tight end. Greg Dulcich is currently listed as TE1 but he hasn't every played a full season. In fact, he hasn't played more than 10 games each of his four years in the NFL. The Dolphins need weapons and Dulcich just isn't a sustainable option at such a critical position.

The No. 11 overall pick wouldn't be wasted on a prospect like Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq (though Miami could afford to trade back a few spots and still land him). Health permitting, the incoming rookie would be a clear insurance policy and eventually become the full-time starter. Dulcich can be used more in blocking situations and his playing time extended with less snaps. It's a cost-effective solution to staff a key position without having to spend big on a lingering free agent.