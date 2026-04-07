This Broncos-Dolphins trade for De'Von Achane makes too much sense after workout absence

Such a move could see Denver pair a dynamic rusher with RJ Harvey, elevating their offense to Super Bowl contention while allowing Miami to maintain competitive appearances during a rebuild.

The Miami Dolphins say they aren't trading running back De'Von Achane, but the 24-year-old's absence at early team workouts is only adding to the speculation that this team is about to engage in a full-on teardown.

Achane was not present at the first day of Miami's voluntary offseason program on Tuesday. That didn't alarm new head coach Jeff Hafley, who said simply that it's "part of the business". Hafley is right to brush off the absence as no big deal; any negative comments made by him would just throw more fuel on the fire of a star player potentially being unhappy to be on a team so obviously tanking this season.

But despite Miami's attempt to appear competitive, and despite their insistence that the Jaylen Waddle deal wasn't an indication of a complete rebuild, every team has its price. The Denver Broncos already did successful business with the Dolphins when they traded for Waddle on March 18. Selling another top asset for draft capital isn't off the table by any means, or at least it shouldn't be considering how deep a hole this roster is in.

Let's explore what it would take to get Miami to ship another star to Mile High.

Broncos can complete offensive juggernaut by acquiring De'Von Achane from Dolphins

Some reports have indicated Achane, a 1,300-yard rusher last season, is worth a first-round pick in a potential trade. It's not hard to understand why considering his big-play ability, and a team like Denver, who could use a true No. 1 running back to round out its already-scary offense, has the future capital to make that happen.

However, the Broncos already spent a first-round selection on Waddle and will likely be hesitant in mortgaging their future on another blockbuster trade. And it's hard to imagine there will be a robust enough market for a running back with just one year until free agency that would allow Miami to pivot elsewhere.

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins just signed a two-year, $16 million contract in March and has shown he has gas left in the tank to be an effective rusher despite his injury history. His deal is team-friendly and carries just a $6 million salary cap hit this season. Sending him to Miami would give the Dolphins the same opportunity to appear competitive while still winding up with a high enough draft selection to jumpstart a proper rebuild in 2027.

He would also lower the draft compensation in any deal from a first-rounder to a second-rounder. Miami would be content with such a pick because it provides an insurance policy for the team to still land a future QB if it winds up too low in the first round to justify taking someone outside of Arch Manning or Dante Moore.

Let's say, for the sake of argument in this scenario, that Miami forces Denver to retain some of Dobbins' salary. Giving the Broncos a 2027 seventh-round pick should be enough sugar to make that bitter pill more palatable. In the end, Miami gets a running back that will provide the desired illusion of not tanking while Denver gets a star back to pair with RJ Harvey and strengthen their position as a Super Bowl contender. Who says no?