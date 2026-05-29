Devon Witherspoon and NFL stars who may never get a second contract with their current team

It’s hard to argue against the Seattle Seahawks doing everything they can to keep Devon Witherspoon around long term. He’s been one of the best cornerbacks since he was drafted and is a player the Seahawks can turn to as their No. 1 cornerback. The problem is, the Seahawks have one more looming contract and another already eating at the salary cap. Witherspoon will get paid, it probably won’t be by the Seahawks though. He’s one of a few players that could miss out on their second contract with their current team.

It has less to do with the quality of the player and rather the money it will take to retain them. Unfortunately, that means they’ll probably be unrestricted free agents rather than franchise building blocks.

CB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have every reason to get Devon Witherspoon’s deal done, but they’re playing the long game. Which to me makes it feel like they’re going to refrain from paying him top money – especially knowing Sam Darnold is going to need another deal and Jaxon Smith-Njigba just got a huge extension. To make matters worse, Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez are represented by the same agency. Whomever signs first will set the market for the other.

If Seattle wanted to mitigate the money they’d be paying Witherspoon, they’d try and get the deal done as soon as possible so they don’t have to overpay. The longer they let his extension talks linger, the more it feels like Seattle is simply stalling. Witherspoon was a top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has been an All-Pro. He’s going to get a pay day, the Seahawks will probably pass on footing that bill.

QB Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s not really too much to this one. The Indianapolis Colts have turned their focus to Daniel Jones and the only reason Anthony Richardson is still a Colt is because no team has expressed any real interest in him. Richardson demanded and was granted a trade request and it’s been quiet since. He is still showing up to voluntary OTAs, but aside from that, he’s just coasting until his contract is either up or he gets dealt.

Richardson’s time in Indianapolis has been awful. He never turned into the franchise quarterback Indianapolis wanted him to and that’s their own fault. Richardson was an inexperienced quarterback that needed time and that’s the one thing Indianapolis never really gave him. With how well Jones played last year before he tore his Achilles, that further proves why the Colts have turned the page on their once top 3 pick.

I think Richardson will get put in a similar situation as Justin Fields where he’ll be a backup somewhere and find a way back to being a starting quarterback, but only after he gets with a coach and organization that can develop him.

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the Los Angeles Rams claimed Emmanual Forbes off waivers, he filled a major need. Now the Rams have both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in their secondary. The tell-tale sign they don’t plan on re-signing Forbes is the Rams declined his fifth-year option. Simply put, the Rams will keep him around for depth reasons until his rookie contract is up. After that, he will be a free agent.

Forbes was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. They ultimately ended up releasing him because of production and anticipated Marshon Lattimore to be a lot better than he was. In LA, Forbes got another chance to prove himself and truthfully, had the Rams just signed McDuffie, he might be a contender to come back. With two starters ahead of him, his chances of coming back are a lot less likely.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Everything that Rashee Rice is going through is self-inflicted. He’s serving 30 days in jail while he’s also rehabbing from surgery after violating his probation. That’s the state of the receiver room right now for Patrick Mahomes. If Rice continues to hinder his ability to actually play receiver, he won’t just be out in Kansas City, he might be out of the NFL altogether. He had a breakout rookie season but has been a disappointment since.

He has just 12 combined games over the last two seasons, less combined receiving yards, the same amount of touchdown receptions and fewer receptions combined compared to his rookie season. He isn’t just dropping off, he’s flatlining. He has to find a way to stay on the field or else the Chiefs will gladly move on from him. Mahomes doesn’t have too many seasons left and with his top target inching closer to retirement, if Rice is the guy in Kansas City, who will be?

Two years ago, Rice looked like the next elite receiver the Chiefs drafted. Now he’s looking like a player that’s holding himself back more than anything. The Chiefs don’t need to put up with it and if he doesn’t change this year, could find himself as an unrestricted free agent.

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