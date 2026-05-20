Rashee Rice cost himself six figures in minicamp fines and that’s just the beginning

Rice underwent knee surgery just before his jail term, meaning his rehab will happen alone in prison instead of under team supervision.

The receiver will forfeit a $75,000 workout bonus and incur $107,911 in minicamp fines, totaling $182,911 lost so far.

Rashee Rice is in the news again, and it's not for a good reason, as usual. On Tuesday, Rice landed himself in jail for 30 days after failing a drug test. Those 30 days happen to coincide with the Kansas City Chiefs OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

It's the latest misstep for a talented receiver who can't seem to get out of his own way. Hell, he's going to have spent more days in jail than the number of games he's played in the NFL. And it's costing him a whole lot of money.

Why is Rashee Rice going to jail?

Rice has made a series of very stupid decisions over the last couple of years. That's why. But let's get into the specifics.

On Mar. 30, 2024, Rice was driving recklessly while racing friends on a Dallas expressway. He crashed his Lamborghini into a wall, resulting in a chain reaction of collisions involving four other vehicles. Two people ended up in the hospital, and another two suffered minor injuries. Rice and his friends fled the scene.

The wide receiver was arrested and ultimately took a plea bargain, pleading guilty to two felony counts of causing a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Last July, he was ordered to pay victims' medical expenses, given five years of probation, and sentenced to 30 days of jail time. However, part of the plea deal was receiving deferred adjudication, allowing Rice to schedule his jail time.

On May 19, Rice tested positive for marijuana, which was a violation of his probation. As a result, he was ordered to serve his jail time immediately, with a release date of June 16 — five days after the conclusion of the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp.

How much will Rashee Rice lose for missing mandatory minicamp?

Here's the maximum Kansas City can fine Rice for missing minicamp:

First day: $17,986

Second day: $35,973

Third day: $53,952

Total minicamp absence: $107,911

And that's just the fines. Rice's contract includes a $75,000 workout bonus. Since he will miss the next 30 days of the Chiefs offseason program, it's safe to say he's going to forfeit that bonus.

So now Rice is looking at a $182,911 mistake.

The complication with calculating these numbers is predicting what the Chiefs will do here. They could fine him nothing if they wanted to, although I can't imagine why they'd let him off the hook like that.

Does Rashee Rice's knee surgery change anything?

On Tuesday evening, Adam Schefter reported that Rice underwent surgery to remove loose debris from his right knee a week ago. He's set to miss two months because of it.

If anything, the surgery makes this whole thing worse. Now, instead of having his rehab overseen by Chiefs trainers at their football facilities. Rice will be doing his rehab alone... in prison. If KC didn't have enough incentive to fine Rice every single dollar possible, this should only increase their ire.

Either way, the workout bonus is likely poof. An injured player can collect their workout bonus if they are actively performing rehab at the team facility or an approved rehab location. I'm going to guess jail is very much on the not-approved list.

How much money has Rashee Rice cost himself in contract dollars?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Of course, talking about close to $200,000 is nothing when you consider the millions Rice has likely cost himself. Take away all the off-the-field troubles, and he was still going to be entering the final year of his rookie contract with injury red flags. He missed most of the 2024 season with a season-ending injury. That's the same knee that just needed a cleanup. He missed part of camp last year with a groin issue and ended the season on IR with a concussion.

Plus, we can't take away the off-the-field troubles. Rice's decision-making has been extremely worrisome. He's lucky he didn't kill someone with his street-racing antics. And he compounded the problem by walking away from the crash scene, showing complete disregard for the victims in other vehicles. He was fortunate to plead down what were very serious charges. He even got to defer his jail time to when it would have been convenient for him and his team. Yet he committed the ultimate unforced error by violating his probation.

If you're an NFL team, are you looking at Rice as a worthwhile investment?

A little over a month ago, Rice was on Instagram Live talking about how he wants money comparable to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks just gave JSN a four-year, $168.6 million extension.

It was already extremely unlikely Rice would get anything close to that total dollar amount or even the $42 million per year figure given his injury history, off-the-field trouble and relative lack of production because of all the games he's missed in his career to this point. Instead, he's almost certainly looking at a short-term, prove-it deal. Two years and much closer to $20 million AAV than to $30 million.

Rice has cost himself literal tens of millions with his actions.

More NFL news and analysis: