Rashee Rice will now have more days spent in jail than games played in his NFL career

The Kansas City Chiefs' decision to leave their receiver room unaddressed this offseason felt like a vote of confidence in what they already had, and in Rashee Rice in particular. That bet already looks like a questionable one: On Tuesday news broke that Rice had violated the terms of his probation due to a positive marijuana test, for which he's been ordered to spend 30 days in jail. It's unclear what if any appeal options are available to the former second-round pick, but as things stand he's currently scheduled to be released on June 16 — meaning he'd miss all of both OTAs and the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp.

#Breaking: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana.



Rice has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail, meaning he will miss #Chiefs OTAs & Mandatory Mini-Camp. @KSHB41 is working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/OCJ9wfC9ac — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 19, 2026

Legal issues aside, that's hardly what you want for a young receiver you're counting on to serve as your primary pass-catcher this season. But if the Chiefs are surprised, maybe they shouldn't be: After all, Rice will soon have more days spent in prison (30) than regular-season games played in his NFL career (28, including just 12 over the last two years).

Granted, that isn't entirely his fault; he appeared in just four games in 2024 due to a fluke knee injury suffered at the hands of his own quarterback. But from the March 2024 car crash that landed him on probation in the first place (and warranted a six-game suspension from the NFL) to this latest lapse in judgment, Rice is quickly proving that he's a difficult player for a franchise to build around.

Can the Chiefs trust Rashee Rice enough to build around him?

Kansas City Chiefs v Atlanta Falcons | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Rice's talent isn't in doubt; this is the same guy who nearly cracked 1,000 yards as a rookie despite starting just eight games. But his availability obviously is, and that's a problem for a Chiefs team that has built its pass-catching group around his short-to-intermediate ability and freakish YAC skills.

As things stand, those are skills Kansas City doesn't currently have a replacement for. Outside of Rice, their weapons are either small (Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton), old (Travis Kelce) or totally unproven at the NFL level. Slotting Rice in as the WR1 soaking up targets was what made everything else make sense, and now the Chiefs are left with an awkward group of players and precious few resources to find a plan B.

But this is about more than just the 2026 season. This is about the future trajectory for a franchise that finds itself amid unprecedented uncertainty in the Patrick Mahomes era. Rice is exactly the sort of receiver who should be able to grow alongside his future Hall of Fame QB, but can the Chiefs rely on him enough to commit to him beyond his rookie contract? At what point will Andy Reid and Co. decide to simply wash their hands of him?

We're certainly not at that point yet; Rice will be back in time for training camp, and should hopefully look better a year further removed from his injury. Still, it's worth remembering that he hardly looked like himself when he did return last season, from a lack of explosiveness to trouble with drops. If he's not careful, he could wind up being more trouble than he's worth.