Details of Rashee Rice’s speed before crash are absolutely appalling
We have more information on the Rashee Rice incident and, predictably, it's not great.
The Rashee Rice saga continues to get worse for him, the Kansas City Chiefs, and everybody else involved.
Rice was taken into custody by police on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued. The 23-year-old is charged with six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, all stemming from a six-car accident on a Dallas highway in March. Bail was set at $40,000.
The latter two charges are felonies, which could net Rice a maximum of 10 and 20 years in prison, respectively, per WFAA. Rice's former SMU teammate, CB Teddy Knox, faces the same set of charges. The pair were driving cars owned by Rice — a Lamborghini SUV, helmed by Rice, and a Corvette, helmed by Knox.
Now, more details have emerged about Rice's speed at the time of the accident. It's a pretty damning number: 119 MPH, per Dallas Morning News. Knox was traveling at 116 MPH. The speed limit was 70 MPH, standard for most U.S. highways.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice traveled 119 MPH before six-car crash that led to arrest
There's simply no excuse for zipping by 49 MPH above the speed limit. It's completely reckless, putting Rice and others in danger. That's how it played out, unfortunately. Now, Rice faces severe discipline not only from the law, but from the Chiefs and the NFL. That is assuming Rice has the opportunity to rejoin Kansas City.
It's a heartbreaking situation for all involved, the victims most of all. Rice was extremely promising as a rookie, netting 79 catches for 983 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games (eight starts). He was the Chiefs' best wideout, the lone bright spot in a weak WR room. Now, Kansas City is left scrambling to find a replacement because of Rice's poor decision.
Rice has apologized on social media and he's cooperating with the proper authorities. Still, that is a galling number, and we're lucky the damage wasn't more severe. Rice (and his former teammate Knox) put several people in harm's way that night.
We don't know how the Chiefs will proceed from here. The full extent of the legal process is just beginning. As we get more information on Rice's legal status, we should receive updates from Kansas City regarding his future with the franchise. An extended prison sentence, however, would effectively wipe out Rice's NFL future. Those are the consequences he potentially faces.
It's a bummer, a tragedy that was too close to being even more tragic. Expect more updates on this story in the days and weeks to come.