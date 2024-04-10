Chiefs Rashee Rice's legal crisis just got a whole lot worse with deadline attached
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's legal situation just got worse.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was implicated in a multi-car crash that occurred in Dallas, Texas on March 30. The accident was caused by a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette, both of which were being rented by the Chiefs' rookie. The crash involved six cars total, with the Lamborghini and Corvette thought to be racing.
Rice admitted to driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash and issued a social media statement in which he vowed to cooperate with the proper authorities. Now, his legal matter just got more complicated.
According to WFAA, an arrest warrant has been issued for Rice. He will have a day to turn himself into police.
The 23-year-old faces eight charges — six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault. The driver of the Corvette, 21-year-old Theodore Knox, faces the same charges. There is a Teddy Knox on the SMU football team, where Rice played prior to being drafted by the Chiefs, per WFAA. The passengers will not be charged. Dashcam footage showed three men exiting the Lamborghini and walking away after the crash.
Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
The next steps for Rice are unclear. This transcends football. In addition to legal trouble, Rice also figures to face discipline from the NFL if he is able to return to the league. Rice was an important piece of the Kansas City offense as a rookie, securing 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games (eight starts).
Kansas City's WR room was an area of weakness last season. Rice was expected to step into an even larger role in 2024, ideally with more help via free agency or the draft. Now, the Chiefs could lose their most reliable pass-catcher aside from Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs are widely projected to use the No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on the WR position. This development could all but guarantee it. Several intriguing free agents also remain available, with training camp only a few months away.
We don't know what the future holds for Rice, but this is a serious matter that will presumably be handled in court.
Stay tuned for more on this story.