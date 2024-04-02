5 wide receivers the Chiefs could reach for after Rashee Rice allegations
The Kansas City Chiefs' weak WR room could get weaker following the Rashee Rice incident.
Over the weekend, a car registered in the name of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a six-car crash in Dallas. The Corvette was thought to be racing and it fled the scene, leading police to search for the 23-year-old.
Rice is officially cooperating with law enforcement, per his lawyer, and he will "take time" to properly address the situation. It's worth noting that Rice has not been charged with a crime as of now and the investigation is ongoing.
There are potentially major implications, of course, as six cars were involved and one person was sent to the hospital. Chiefs president Mark Donovan said Kansas City will gather "all of the facts" and "act accordingly," with no mention of specific steps taken in the immediate aftermath of the accident.
How the next days and weeks play out could have a pronounced impact on the Chiefs' repeat bid in 2024. There weren't many bright spots in the Chiefs' WR room last season, but Rice was one of them. He reeled in 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. If his availability is ultimately on the line here, the Chiefs will need to quickly pivot to reinforcements
5. Chiefs can draft Oregon speedster Troy Franklin
The Chiefs will undoubtedly be looking for WR help in the 2024 NFL Draft. There are several quality options hovering around the back end of the first round on mock drafts, but Kansas City is not in prime position at No. 32 overall. One that could fall into their lap, however, is Oregon's Troy Franklin. He may ultimately be the most logical fit.
Few offenses can produce explosive plays as frequently as the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes under center. He is the NFL's premier deep ball artist, which is what makes Franklin such an appealing option. The Ducks' junior went for 1,383 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions last season, averaging 17.1 yards per catch. A long, quick-twitch athlete at 6-foot-2, Franklin is at his best stretching defenses vertically and making explosive plays down the field.
He comes with his share of concerns — primarily strength (176 pounds) and drops — but the Chiefs should buy into the raw athletic talent. Mahomes will make life easier on his wideouts. Obviously, drops were a collective issue for the Chiefs last season, but Franklin's top-end speed and ability to generate separation on routes gives him an excellent foundation to build upon.
The Chiefs always have a speedster in the mix. With Mecole Hardman's return looking less likely by the minute, Kansas City can find a de facto replacement, and a little bit of Rice insurance, by landing Franklin.
4. Chiefs can bet on playmaking talent of Florida State's Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman's senior season at Florida State ended in bitter disappointment, with the CFP committee passing over the Seminoles for reasons completely unrelated to their on-field accomplishments. Still, we should appreciate the (almost) undefeated campaign from the ACC champs, not to mention Coleman's impressive output. He managed 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 13.2 yards per catch.
While he lacks the prodigious numbers of other wideouts in the Chiefs' range, Coleman has physical tools to make up for it. He's listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, capable of out-muscling and out-leaping most defenders. In terms of pure athleticism and upside tied to a set of physical tools, Coleman stacks up with any WR in the 2024 draft.
He displays remarkably soft hands, capable of high-pointing the football in traffic and pulling off unbelievable catches. Coleman would offer Mahomes a legitimate red zone target from day one, not to mention a towering vertical threat who can win jump-balls over the middle of the field.
The Chiefs could prefer a slightly more established prospect in the first round, but Coleman was the offensive cheat code for one of college football's most dominant programs. He never got the chance to break out on the postseason stage, but even so, Coleman is more than worthy of consideration with the No. 32 pick.
3. Chiefs can look to revive Allen Robinson's career
Allen Robinson was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers following a thoroughly underwhelming 2023 campaign. After years of operating as the No. 1 wideout in Chicago, the 30-year-old is officially on the ropes. If he can't revive his career this season, he may not get another chance.
Still very much available in free agency, Robinson warrants consideration (or reconsideration) from Kansas City. While last season's output hardly inspires confidence — 34 receptions, 280 yards, and zero touchdowns despite starting all 17 games — the physical tools remain in tact. Robinson is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, capable of physical catches in traffic and impressive red zone snags.
Robinson led the league in touchdowns (14) in his second NFL season, all the way back in 2015. That has very little meaning nine years on, but it's a reminder of how explosive Robinson once was. He hasn't made the Pro Bowl since then, but Robinson managed 1,250 yards as recently as 2020.
If the Chiefs believe at all in Robinson's waning talent, he could be worth the minuscule investment. Robinson won't demand a hefty contract. The Chiefs can essentially sign him to a risk-free, prove-it deal at this point. One has to imagine Robinson would relish the opportunity to earn reps with the two-time defending champs. If any QB can help bring Robinson's career back from the dead, it's Patrick Mahomes.
2. Michael Thomas still has enough gas in the tank for Chiefs
Michael Thomas has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, with the New Orleans Saints officially set to move on from the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year. At 31 years old, Thomas is definitely entering a new phase of his career. The Chiefs cannot expect the undisputed WR1 of old. Even so, as far as natural talent and resumé are concerned, not a single available free agent can touch Thomas.
He's worth a shot, especially on a cheap one-year deal. Thomas appeared in 13 games (10 starts) last season, roping in 39 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown. That is a respectable 11.5 yards per catch, if not quite in line with his career peak. Thomas is still 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, after all, with ample experience working various routes and operating as a high-leverage option in the red zone.
Health is the major concern with Thomas. He has missed a lot of time since an ankle injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 campaign. Again, the Chiefs cannot expect prime Michael Thomas to save their WR room. That said, with a less arduous role and fewer expectations assigned to him, Thomas could thrive. Think of him more as Mahomes' third or fourth option — a situational wideout who garners unusual respect from opposing defenses.
There is a certain big name element to Thomas. The Chiefs would be signing him in part because of past accomplishments, even if that has little bearing on his current ability. But, that defensive respect is real, and it's hard to believe that Thomas doesn't have some level of productive football left in the tank. Last season was rough, but we have seen far worse from aging, past-prime stars.
1. Odell Beckham Jr. is still out there, and the Chiefs can serve him a ring
We can't not mention Odell Beckham Jr., who remains available despite reported interest from the Miami Dolphins. Despite several injuries on his ledger, the 31-year-old Beckham was quietly productive last season for the Baltimore Ravens. He tallied 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per catch.
Of the "old" fallen stars, Beckham is easily the best option for Kansas City. He won't cost a ton of money and he's in ring-chasing mode, as evidenced by recent tenures with Los Angeles (where he won his first Super Bowl) and Baltimore. The Chiefs are the best bet to win it all next season, despite the historical lack of precedence for three-peats. That WR happens to be a position of need is gravy for Beckham.
He would be a legitimately important part of the Kansas City offense. Beckham's days as the No. 1 wideout are done, but he's still shifty and precise on his routes, with enough speed to break away after the catch and create explosive plays. Mahomes can deliver the football anywhere on the field, often transforming broken plays into chunk gains. Beckham's experience level could come it quite handy.
The Chiefs, simply put, need help on the WR front. That is especially true if Rice is forced to miss time. Beckham can still operate in different areas of the field and acquiesce to the specific needs of an offense. He is worth a strong look from Kansas City.