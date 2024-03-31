Dash cam footage shows car crash connected to Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
The dash cam footage from yesterday's car crash looks even more damning for Rashee Rice now.
By John Buhler
Fresh off his first year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rashee Rice is in hot water with the Dallas police for his alleged role in a high-speed car accident as a result of reckless driving from racing. A Corvette and a Lamborghini were involved in a six-car accident near dusk on Saturday evening. The drivers of each car fled the scene of the accident, with one of the cars being registered or leased in Rice's name. Unreal...
This crash took place at around 6:20 p.m. CT on Saturday evening. These two cars were racing on expressway US 75 in Dallas when they lost control of their vehicles leading to the pile-up. Drivers of other cars in this crash sustained injuries, including one who had to go to the hospital. While racing has become an epidemic across the game of football in recent years, fleeing an accident is so bad.
After footage, obtained by WFAA in Dallas, from a dash cam caught the whole thing on video, you can see everybody getting out of the vehicles in question and heading off the expressway on foot. At this time, it has neither been confirmed or denied that Rice was in either car, but at least one of them was registered in his name. Regardless, if he is found to be guilty of reckless driving and leaving the scene, he might be released.
Hold your breath. The footage isn't for the faint of heart. Surely, more will come from the investigation.
Rice was expected to take on an even bigger role in the Chiefs' offense this year after the Super Bowl.
Dash cam footage provides more evidence in Rashee Rice racing case
Rice was coming off a brilliant first year out of SMU for the Chiefs. The former second-round pick by Kansas City had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign, suggesting that the Chiefs might have their new No. 1 wide receiver in the extended wake of Tyreek Hill going to the Miami Dolphins a few years back. Now that this accident occurred, they might have to let him go.
There is no need for me to preach from my high horse about the stupidity of street racing, but how can people be so stupid? To do this in the middle of broad daylight when there are people trying to commute to wherever it is they are going is some scary stuff. We have seen reckless driving ruin the life of Henry Ruggs III in Las Vegas, and end the life of Devin Willock in Athens after a championship.
Overall, the evidence is piling up against Rice. If he was the one driving, he is cooked. If he was inside one of the two cars racing, it probably doesn't end well for him either. Had he not been involved at all, other than one of the cars being registered in his name, he needs to get some new friends to hang out with back home. Can you imagine if anyone died in this car accident? It would be a career-ender.
For now, we must allow the Dallas police to do their job to figure out who was at fault in this car crash.