Rashee Rice wanted by police over investigation into 'serious' car accident: What to know
Dallas Police are currently searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice as they continue an investigation into a serious car accident that involved a vehicle that was reportedly "registered or leased" to Rice.
The Dallas Morning News ($) reported that there was a serious accident around 6:20 p.m. local time on expressway US 75 in Dallas that caused some injuries and sent at least one driver to the hospital and it involved a vehicle that is in Rice's name, whether that's owned or leased by him remains unclear. The accident closed down several lanes of traffic and caused a large backup on the road.
Here's everything that's currently being reported about the situation and what is known about Rice and his involvement.
Rashee Rice wanted in investigation over 'serious' car accident: Everything to know
Update, 3:13 p.m. ET: WFAA obtained dash cam footage of the accident that Rice has been connected to. The video shows the Corvette and Lamborghini racing and weaving through traffic quickly before colliding with another vehicle that led to the multi-car crash. It also shows the unidentified men immediately exiting the Lamborghini.
Update, 3:02 p.m. ET: TMZ released photos of five individuals fleeing the scene after the accident. They did not confirm whether Rice was pictured among the people -- what appears to be five men -- leaving the accident on the expressway.
Update, 10:58 a.m. ET: Kelli Smith of the Dallas Morning News reports that the crash in question was caused by a Corvette and a Lamborghini racing down the expressway. They caused a six-car crash and both drivers fled the scene. Smith also reports that a call sheet from the incident and the Dallas Police Department indicates that Rashee Rice is the suspected driver of the Corvette who fled the scene.
Original Post: ESPN's Adam Schefter continued the reporting on Sunday morning that the police have not found Rice as they continue searching for the 23-year-old Chiefs wide receiver. He was not listed in the Dallas County Jail records as of 6 a.m. CT, per the reports.
The Dallas Police and Dallas Morning News would not or could not confirm many details about the accident, including whether anyone was injured. However, a social media clip shared on X/Twitter from WFAA in Dallas reporting on an accident that is believed to be the one that involved Rice. In the news station's report, they divulge that one person involved in the accident was taken to the hospital.
Amid the lack of details, there is no word on if Rice himself was involved in the crash, only that a vehicle registered or leased to the Chiefs receiver was part of the accident.
Rice was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 draft and emerged as the team's most reliable receiving target throughout the season. He attended Richland High School in Texas before going to college in Dallas as he played football for the SMU Mustangs.
We will continue to update you with details on this story as they become available.