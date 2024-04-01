Chiefs president's comment on Rashee Rice does little to quell concerns
Rashee Rice is the subject of an investigation into a Dallas car crash. Chiefs' comments on the matter haven't given much information.
By Josh Wilson
Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a car crash on a Dallas highway that came as the result of two sports cars, a Corvette and Lamborghini, racing. The accident resutled in a six-car collision. Investigators were searching for Rice on Sunday, believing he was the driver of the Corvette. Images obtained and published by TMZ did not appear to show Rice at the scene of the incident, though it's unclear if the pictures were taken after suspects may have fled the scene.
Dash cam footage was also released.
On Sunday night, Rice was reported to have enlisted legal representation over the incident. It was unclear if he had interacted with investigators who were looking for him.
The Dallas Morning News, who initially reported police were searching for Rice, has not published a new story as of Monday afternoon.
On Monday, the Chiefs acknowledged the incident.
Chiefs president doesn't say much about Rashee Rice incident
Mark Donovan had the following to say on the Rice incident, H/T Farzin Vousoughian.
“In all of these situations, you have to wait for all of the facts. We don’t have all of the facts ... we will get to the bottom of it and we will act accordingly.”
It's unsurprising that the Chiefs aren't saying much on the incident at this point. It would be wrong of the organization to overstep its boundaries with the player, especially now that he's retained legal representation. Kansas City needs to leave the clean-up work to them.
But on the other hand, the fact that the Chiefs, "don't have all the facts," is a bit head-scratching. Not that teams have eyes and ownership over players' every move during the offseason, but one would hope the Chiefs have a decent handle on what's going on with Rice following the public incident over the weekend.
For now, it seems like the Chiefs are as in the dark as the rest of us.