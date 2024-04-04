Rashee Rice’s lawyer provides crucial missing detail about Chiefs WR’s accident
The lawyer of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, Royce West, provided a crucial missing detail about his client's involvement in a reported car accident.
By Lior Lampert
While we await more information regarding the six-car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, his lawyer revealed a crucial missed detail: He was driving the vehicle in question.
Rice released an official statement on Wednesday, apologizing for his involvement in the accident and communicating that he has been cooperating with the Dallas PD. However, at no point in the announcement did he make it known that he was behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Urus listed in his name.
But his lawyer, Royce West, mentioned it during a press conference on Thursday, per James Hartley of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was driving vehicle in question: Lawyer confirms
How does something like that get overlooked? Was Rice purposely dancing around the question to protect himself from potential punishment? Whatever the case, it is nonetheless a critical confession that could come with monumental ramifications if proven true by law enforcement, considering the vehicle in question fled after the scary collision.
Leaving the scene following an accident that involved a wounded person(s) is a criminal offense, not to mention Rice could also be held accountable for street racing, which was reportedly happening before the incident.
Moreover, Rice could be facing civil suits for the injuries and damages done to other people/vehicles from the devastating wreck.
It is a bleak situation for Rice, who may be subject to discipline from the NFL or the Chiefs regardless of the legal outcomes of the matter. The 2023 second-round pick was a critical piece of Kansas City’s march to becoming the ninth team in league history to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. But now his future with the franchise is potentially hanging in the balance.
The situation will keep evolving as we get knowledge of more factual tidbits, so stay tuned for more updates.