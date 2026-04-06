Dexter Lawrence trade destinations: 5 loaded offers that would force the Giants' hand

This potential move comes at a pivotal time for the Giants, who must balance immediate competitive demands with the need to rebuild under new leadership and address multiple roster needs.

The New York Giants have been approaching a crossroads with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and now it appears to have finally arrived. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two-time All-Pro has officially requested a trade, refusing to participate in the team's offseason program this week as he searches for a new contract.

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

This has been bubbling for a while now. Lawrence has two years left on his current four-year, $87 million deal, but he's also not getting any younger at 28 years old, and he wants to be compensated as one of the very best at his position while he still can. New head coach John Harbaugh tried to smooth things over this offseason, calling Lawrence "super, super important," but nothing talks in the NFL quite like money, and the two sides still aren't seeing eye to eye as the Giants approach a pivotal draft cycle under new leadership.

Of course, there's still a chance that this is simply posturing, and that a new deal will get hammered out eventually. Then again, the Micah Parsons saga showed us that sometimes trade requests really do end in trades, and it's worth thinking about what that world might look like — and which contenders could benefit.

What would it take to land Dexter Lawrence in a trade?

New York finds itself in a bit of a bind here. If they do decide to trade Lawrence rather than extend him, they'll no doubt be looking for a premium return for their defensive anchor — starting with a first-round pick. The Dallas Cowboys acquired Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets last year for a 2026 second-rounder and a first-rounder in 2027, and the Giants will almost certainly point to that price as a comp.

Then again, Williams is a year younger than Lawrence and a better interior penetrator. And there's also the matter of leverage: Once the Giants do decide to start seriously engaging in trade talks, it'll be hard to drum up a bidding war when teams around the league know that Joe Schoen and Jim Harbaugh are up against the clock. All that said, it's hard to imagine Lawrence fetching a first-round pick, despite how good he's been. The NFL is a forward-looking league, and 29-year-olds who don't really get after the quarterback don't figure to break the bank.

A second-round pick, plus either a supplementary player or a mid-round selection, feels about right here. That still values Lawrence highly while acknowledging both the risk in his profile and also the fact that the Giants are in no position to be driving a hard bargain here.

Dexter Lawrence landing spots that would put him on a contender

Detroit Lions

The Lions haven't been able to land a star edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, so why not attempt to shore up the middle instead? Detroit could also use an interior presence given Alim McNeill's injury history and Tyliek Williams' inability to make a difference on passing downs, and Lawrence would command a ton of attention that figures to make Hutchinson's life much easier.

Yes, this would leave the Lions without picks in either the second or third rounds, but the competitive window is closing, and there's a real need to add impact talent on defense how ever Brad Holmes can manage it. Some swings are worth taking.

Houston Texans

Giving the Texans another Pro Bowler on defense might feel like overkill, but defensive tackle is basically the one real need remaining on one of the best units in the NFL. If Houston can't find a way to revitalize its offense, it's going to have to get to the Super Bowl on the back of its D alone, and Lawrence would be the final piece of a truly terrifying front four.

It also happens that the Texans have a bit of a surplus of young receivers, a position where the Giants don't have much to work with beyond Malik Nabers. Higgins isn't a star, but he's coming off a solid rookie season and is the sort of big, boundary body that New York is missing right now.

Jacksonville Jaguars

How's this for a challenge trade? The Jags lacked much of any interior pressure last season and need to rebuild the spine of their defense with Devin Lloyd leaving in free agency and Arik Armstead a potential cap casualty. Lawrence fits that bill and should help make what was already a good run defense in 2025 even better, a much-needed shot of talent to help stave off any potential regression on that side of the ball.

And in return, they finally find a partner for Thomas Jr., a talented player who nevertheless seems to be on the outs now that Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington have arrived. With Nabers excelling out of the slot, Thomas Jr. can be freed up as the deep threat he was always intended to be, adding a vertical element this Giants offense has lacked for years now.

Minnesota Vikings

Releasing Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen underlines the need for Minnesota on the interior, and just imagine what sort of sick games Brian Flores could get up to with Lawrence attracting so much attention (and so many double teams). There's also a ton of pressure on the Vikings this season; having Kyler Murray on the veteran's minimum is an opportunity that doesn't come around very often.

Will Minnesota authorize such a big swing while still working under a de facto GM? That remains to be seen. But a second- and third-round pick should get the Giants' attention, given how many needs they have elsewhere on the roster.