Diego Pavia's best chance at a future in football isn't in the NFL

Diego Pavia was the Heisman Trophy runner-up at Vanderbilt, of all places. The Commodores quarterback re-established Vandy as a program capable of holding its own in the SEC. Yet, the 5-10, 24-year-old draft prospect lacked many of the intangibles NFL organizations look for in starting quarterbacks, and wasn't selected at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. And as for his opportunity to land a backup job, Pavia's personality and ego have already gotten in the way.

Pavia doesn't believe he's a backup quarterback, even at this level. Now, he'll be lucky to make a practice squad, as he went unsigned as a UDFA on Sunday. The Ravens eventually invited Pavia to minicamp, where he'll receive a tryout. The optics aren't great.

Why Diego Pavia went undrafted and where he goes from here

Listed as 6-foot on ESPN bio page

Has more JUCO/Non-Power 4 experience than Power 4 experience

Reposted to his Instagram story a NSFW shot at Heisman voters

Was holding an inappropriate sign targeted at Indiana at a nightclub

Pavia's outburst over not winning the Heisman trophy — and the subsequent shots he took at Indiana and Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall draft pick, played a role in tanking his NFL Draft stock. Pavia reposted an NSFW shot at Heisman voters on his Instagram story shortly after the ceremony. A bit later, Pavia was seen holding an inappropriate sign aimed at the Hoosiers at a nightclub.

He was truly a college football miracle. And thankfully because of this new era of football, he got paid for his exploits and will eventually go into the CFB Hall of Fame no matter what happens with him in the NFL. A much better outcome than how this used to go. https://t.co/QgbA5y2Vqs — Joel D. Anderson 🆓 (@byjoelanderson) April 25, 2026

Pavia's personality has always been a bit much. Whether it be representing himself in NIL deals, his Heisman shenanigans or his overall character concerns, it's easy to see why some NFL teams wanted little to do with him. There are limited roster spots on any NFL roster — 53 of them to be exact. If Pavia is going to make one of those said rosters, he'll have to commit himself to helping the team in any way he can, and that likely won't be in a starting role.

Add in that Pavia is just 6-feet tall, which would make him one of the shortest starting quarterbacks in NFL history if he received that opportunity, and the answers for his draft slide are quite simple. He doesn't fit the prototype, and there are some serious character concerns that could make him a distraction.

Now it's on to Baltimore, and a chance that comes with plenty of strings attached.

Will Diego Pavia make the Ravens roster?

2026 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

While Pavia surely would've rather been drafted, landing with the Ravens is about as good as it gets. Now, he'll have to perform well enough in his tryout to even get a chance at making the roster in minicamp and then training camp, but the Ravens need quarterback help behind Lamar Jackson. Here's what the depth chart would look like if Pavia made the 53-man roster.

Position Player QB1 Lamar Jackson QB2 Tyler Huntley QB3 (Practice Squad) Diego Pavia

The Ravens will more than likely bring in two more quarterbacks to training camp when the time comes later this summer. Whether Pavia is one of those largely depends on how he performs in this tryout and minicamp. As a young quarterback who thrives in play-action and on the move, Pavia should be a natural fit for the Ravens system, even without Todd Monken calling the plays.

Even should Pavia make the Ravens roster, he'll get better opportunities down the line if he can receive consistent playing time. That will not come in the NFL.

Diego Pavia should play in the UFL or CFL

Pavia's end goal should be to play in the NFL, but he's more likely to become an afterthought or a short-term practice squad player if he signs with the Ravens. Rather, there are plenty of examples for Pavia to follow of undrafted, undervalued quarterbacks making a name for themselves in the UFL and Canada.

ESPN's Pat McAfee floated the UFL as an intriguing test case for Pavia, and league ownership agrees. Here's what league owner Mike Repole had to say.

Thanks Pat, I agree!!!!



Year 1, we’re focused on getting it right.

Right city.

Right stadium.

Right fanbase.



Players like Pavia???

No brainer for the @TheUFL .

I’d sign him tomorrow and start him this weekend. 😂



Year 2., we go bigger.

More talent.

More big name brand… https://t.co/q0EGwUvp2t — Repole Stable (@RepoleStable) April 27, 2026

Whether it be Dresser Winn, Bryce Perkins, Adrian Martinez, Luis Perez, Matt Corral or EJ Perry, there are plenty of success stories of former UFL quarterbacks signing in the NFL. Pavia could be the next, and a high-profile one at that.

As for the CFL, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers would have first dibs on Pavia were he to take interest in playing north of the border, as they claimed his negotiating rights on Monday.

Suffice to say, Pavia should have plenty of options to continue his football future. The question for him is whether the allure of making an NFL roster right now is worth the risk. Receiving legitimate playing time as a starting QB in the UFL or CFL, while a significant step down from the NFL in terms of competition, could get the league's attention in a few years. The road map is clear, if Pavia chooses to follow it.

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