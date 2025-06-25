Diontae Johnson shows Browns exactly why they shouldn’t trust him

Diontae Johnson confirmed what we all knew about his troubled NFL career. He opened up about checking out mentally and feeling slighted by depth chart decisions that ultimately left him hopping around from team to team with no stability. That stability alone probably isn’t ideal, but for a player that became a cancer to the locker room, it’s no surprise he couldn’t stay on a team.

Johnson mentioned what led to his suspension from the Baltimore Ravens last season during an appearance on the Sports and Suits podcast, after he refused to check into the team's Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles because he was "cold."

"I wasn’t getting into no run plays, no passing plays or nothing. It was cold," Johnson said, h/t Steeler Nation. "End of the third going into the fourth, they were like, 'Tae, we need you.' I was like, 'Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.' Like, my legs are already ice cold and I didn’t wanna go out there and put bad stuff on film. It’s not like I didn’t wanna go into the game, but leading up to this point, I had been through so much… I told them I’m not finna go in, so I just sat on the bench, and that’s when they suspended me."

On a team as desperate as the Cleveland Browns would make that their problem. On one hand, I understand it. They need immediate help in the receiver room so adding anybody they can makes sense. But, why add that headache to the locker room? That’s what is not worth it.

Before Johnson became a hothead in the NFL, he was trending toward being a star receiver in the league. He had at least 700 yards in four of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh, including a career-high 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

Yet his attitude caused him to get traded and he hasn’t had more than 400 receiving yards in a single season since. The Browns are the perfect chance to prove he deserves to be in the NFL. He won’t have to worry about falling to the wayside as the Browns have just Jerry Jeudy as their main target.

Diontae Johnson showed the Browns how temperamental he is, but Cleveland could benefit from his skillset

I’m not saying Cleveland will be a therapy session for Johnson, but it could be the team he needs to play on that will help him get over the mental hump and get back to producing on the football field. He was talented and Cleveland needs talent in their receiver room. Cleveland signing him is a sign they are trusting him.

But maybe they shouldn’t. This team already has a microscope on them thanks to signing Deshaun Watson. Adding another potential problem to the locker room isn’t helping them put a better product on the field. Sometimes, though, a chance of scenery is the key to getting back on track.

For Johnson, maybe he needs Cleveland more than they need him. They see him as a weapon that, when unlocked, can elevate this offense. Maybe he’s given them the same reassurance that he’s changed. If he does change his mentality and helps this offense in a big way, it was one risk the Browns got right.

If not, you can add it to the list of things to go wrong for the 2025 Cleveland Browns because I’m sure there will be quite a few things after the season concludes.