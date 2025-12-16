Dolphins 3-round mock draft: Miami going belly-up needs to force big swings

Well, at least the Miami Dolphins didn't leave any room for doubt. A four-game winning streak had inspired hopes that this time might finally be different for Mike McDaniel and Co., that they'd finally figured out a viable identity in spite of Tua Tagovailoa. And then they came into Pittsburgh and got caved in by two scores, yet another loss in cold weather that now fully slams the door on any nascent playoff hopes.

As if this weren't abundantly clear already, it sure is now: This team is going nowhere fast, and it needs to use this offseason as an opportunity for major retooling. That has to start with making a tough decision on Tagovailoa, who will hurt financially to move on from but has left Miami with no other choice. And it has to continue in the NFL Draft, where they have needs in the defensive secondary and both lines of scrimmage. Here's a three-round mock that could have the Dolphins on more stable footing moving forward.

Round 1, Pick 11: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Arkansas v Tennessee | Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages

On the surface, it might seem patently insane to use the No. 11 pick in the draft on a player who didn't play a snap of football in 2025. But the Dolphins aren't in a position to avoid taking risks, and McCoy was that good when he was healthy at Tennessee.

Unfortunately, his time with the Vols was cut short by a torn ACL suffered during a January workout, wiping out his entire 2025 season. I still think he's the best pure corner in this class, though, and Miami needs the help on the outside both Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones set to hit free agency next spring. The Dolphins need a foundational corner to build around moving forward, and McCoy has the size, technique and ball skills (four picks at Tennessee in 2024) to be a real difference-maker.

Round 2, Pick 45: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Oklahoma State v Oregon | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Youngsters Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea hold down the left side of the line, the Aaron Brewer contract looks like a steal at center and Austin Jackson is a proven starter (when healthy, at least) on a reasonable deal. Right guard, however, remains a problem spot, with Cole Strange thrown into the fire as a last resort.

Pregnon would help change that in a big way. He's not the most explosive athlete, but he's big, strong and awfully sturdy in the run game — if he gets his hands on you, it's just about over. This pick would shore up the interior for Tua or whoever plays quarterback for Miami next season, while giving the Dolphins yet another young building block up front.

Round 3, Pick 76: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Arkansas v LSU | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Haulcy isn't particularly big or fast, which makes him something of a liability in man coverage and explains how such a productive college player could fall this far in the draft. But make no mistake: Ask him to communicate, read and react in zone coverage, and he's about as good as they come, with the big-play production to prove it.

That makes him an exciting fit next to Minkah Fitzpatrick moving forward, even if there are real warts in his game. Don't expect him to run with the best tight ends in the league, but he's an extremely smart player who should immediately offer an upgrade over the likes of Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Round 3, Picks 85: Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati v Oklahoma State | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

The value might not line up for Miami to take a shot on a quarterback early in the draft, but there are a few prospects who could potentially intrigue at around this spot if they wind up declaring. Sorsby is one of them: It remains to be seen whether Cincy's dual-threat will opt to turn pro or seek NIL riches in the transfer portal, but if he chooses the former, he would provide Mike McDaniel with some very interesting tools to work with.

He threw for 2,800 yards on 8.3 yards per attempt with 27 touchdowns and just five picks in the Big 12 this year, adding on 580 yards rushing on 100 carries to boot. He's big (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), fast and has arm talent to spare; if you simplify things for him and sand down some of the edges, he absolutely looks the part of an NFL starter.

Round 3, Picks 86: EDGE Anthony Smith, Minnesota

Nebraska v Minnesota | David Berding/GettyImages

Will Bradley Chubb be back in Miami next year? What about Matthew Judon? The Dolphins are getting a bit long in the tooth at EDGE these days, so let's add some reinforcements in the form of Smith. His size and strength are such that he can play either on the edge or as a defensive end in 4-3 alignments, and he can collapse pockets in something of the same way that Chubb has over the last few years.