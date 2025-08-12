Dolphins gifted every reason to axe Mike McDaniel with Lions LBs brutal assessment

Detroit Lions linebacker Grant Stuard recently put the Miami Dolphins’ coaching under a harsh spotlight. His comments about Miami’s practice habits hit where it hurts, exposing a pattern that many fans and analysts have noticed for a while. The Dolphins have been criticized for lagging in toughness and preparation. All eyes are now on head coach Mike McDaniel, and this time, the excuses are wearing thin.

Stuard didn’t hold back in a recent interview. His perspective carries weight, given his first-hand experience facing the Dolphins in joint practices and actual games. He’s seen Miami’s approach up close and his doubts about their readiness fuel the idea that something is off behind the scenes.

Whoa! Check out these comments from Lions LB Grant Stuard about facing the Dolphins in joint practices, courtesy of Detroit Lions On SI and my man, Doc: “I don’t know if they’re ready, I’m gonna keep it a stack. I’ve played at other places and played against that team last year,… — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) August 12, 2025

“I don’t know if they’re ready, I’m gonna keep it a stack. I’ve played at other places and played against that team last year, and joint practiced against that team twice when I was in Tampa. I don’t know if they practice how we practice. I’m excited to see our guys for sure, and I’m excited to get out there and do something against somebody else, who doesn’t know every in and out of what we’re doing.”

A Pattern of criticism under Mike McDaniel

These remarks from Stuard aren’t outliers. Both former and current Dolphins players have openly questioned the team’s toughness. DeShon Elliott, a former Miami safety, and Jordyn Brooks, a current linebacker, have called out the team for lacking grit. The Dolphins have faltered in big moments under adversity, struggling against more physical teams during Mike McDaniel’s tenure. The criticism points to a trend.

When a team isn’t ready, the head coach takes the blame. Lack of preparation often leads to poor results, especially in big games. McDaniel’s Dolphins have shown consistent issues in high-pressure situations, losing to teams that play with an edge. This isn’t just about the players. Leadership sets the tone for focus, discipline and toughness. When those ingredients are missing, everyone looks toward the top.

The Dolphins can no longer ignore these signs

Miami has good reason to act on this notion. The cracks are clear. It would be wildly absurd to see McDaniel return after another down year in 2025. A new direction in coaching could reset the culture and hold players more accountable. If the Dolphins want to be viewed as serious AFC Super Bowl contenders, then change may already be overdue.

This criticism from Stuard, along with years of similar comments, has provided the Dolphins with a clear sign. Moving on from Mike McDaniel isn’t just about one bad season, it’s about facing the facts and acknowledging this team’s shortcomings. It’s hard to suddenly flip the switch for coaches, but if something doesn’t change soon, McDaniel will be out on his keister.