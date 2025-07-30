Dolphins’ Kader Kohou disaster could force call to longtime AFC East villain

The Miami Dolphins' secondary was already in flux (and in shambles) heading into the upcoming NFL campaign. With cornerback Kader Kohou reportedly suffering a season-ending knee injury in training camp, an entirely new group will man the back end of their defense. An uninspiring one at that, even after recently signing proven veteran Mike Hilton.

Kohou was the only returning starting corner or safety from last season in Miami. Alas, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a partially torn ACL that requires surgery will shut him down for all of 2025. As the renowned insider notes, it's a "significant blow" to a Dolphins squad already desperately searching for defensive back answers.

Injury update: Dolphins CB Kader Kohou has a partial ACL tear that will require surgery to repair it. https://t.co/fErQAPdVHV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2025

Miami presumably would've preferred to have a healthy Kohou. Be that as it may, fortunately, some intriguing free-agent replacements are available. Chief among them is veteran Stephon Gilmore, who they know fairly well, dating back to his stint with their AFC East rival New England Patriots.

Dolphins should strongly consider signing ex-Patriots star Stephon Gilmore to replace CB Kader Kohou

Kohou is the latest member of Miami's secondary to get ruled out for the year, joining newcomers Ashtyn Davis and Artie Burns on the shelf. Suddenly, a solid Dolphins stop unit that registered the eighth-lowest net yards per attempt and ninth-lowest completion percentage in 2024 needs help. In comes Gilmore, an aging former Defensive Player of the Year who has something left in the tank and is looking for an opportunity.

In early July, Gilmore, who turns 35 in September, said he wants to play in the "right situation" this season. If his ideal circumstances are ring-chasing in the late stages of an incredible Hall of Fame career, Miami probably isn't the place for him. But if the five-time Pro Bowler wants to land in a spot with ample reps available, there might not be a better destination.

Given the circumstances, Gilmore could legitimately moonwalk into a starting job with the Dolphins. Kohou and Burns are hurt, star defender Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kendall Fuller was released this offseason. That leaves Miami with Hilton, Jack Jones and rising second-year pro Storm Duck atop the depth chart.

Gilmore's no longer at the height of his powers, but that doesn't mean he can't contribute, especially given the state of affairs in Miami. He logged 56 tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception this past season with the Minnesota Vikings. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the No. 93 overall corner out of 222 qualified options, specifically faring well as a run-stopper.