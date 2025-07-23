Dolphins definitively lost the Jalen Ramsey trade in first week of training camp

The Miami Dolphins traded Jalen Ramsey and a couple of days into training camp are having regrets about letting the former All-Pro cornerback go. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns appeared to have suffered a torn ACL injury. If he did, it would almost certainly end his season. It’s the worst news the Dolphins could get, considering they haven’t even replenished the hole trading Ramsey left.

I’m sure the Dolphins would have halted trading Ramsey had this happened before, not they’re in an impossible situation about addressing their secondary with training camp underway. The biggest hit for the Dolphins isn’t just losing depth, it’s that they lose a veteran cornerback at that. They also parted ways with Kendall Fuller this offseason.

The Dolphins have a lot of young players on their roster in the secondary now and will have to get active with remaining free agents to try and stop the bleeding. While they did replenish the loss of Jevon Holland with Minkah Fitzpatrick, I’m sure they’d love to have Ramsey back instead.

Dolphins lose immediate Jalen Ramsey replacement, Artie Burns, immediately in training camp

There aren’t great options, but the Dolphins have some available veterans that will be significant additions for them. Stephon Gilmore is probably the most obvious solution. He’s a former All-Pro and a solid addition, especially for a player of his age. He played in Minnesota last year and was a great player to add to their secondary.

This feels like the best way for them to go. They could also bring Fuller back as they’re going to need more than one addition. Asante Samuel Jr. has been a name that’s been thrown around as well.

The cornerback free agent market isn’t horrible. And with training camp kicking off, the Dolphins have several players that can get invites. That should be their top priority right now. They can’t afford to be complacent in adding a respectable veteran. I’m sure they wished they held on to Ramsey, but that’s old news now.

Dolphins may have to get creative without Ramsey and now Burns

Miami doesn’t have great options, but the players are there for them to at least patch some of the holes in their secondary. There’s no guarantee whatever veteran they add will be ideal, but at this point, it can’t hurt.

With the lack of corner depth and experience, this adds even more pressure to Fitzpatrick to be the key player on this defense. He’ll have to keep his cornerbacks from getting torched each week. Hopefully, if the Dolphins add a veteran, they can keep themselves from getting into a massive hole.

Losing Burns is just another player on the long list of injured players on this roster. Their defense is depleted, which isn’t a good sign at all with training camp just starting.