Dolphins made one massive mistake with Jalen Ramsey-Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

We have a blockbuster trade on our hands. On the final day of June, the Miami Dolphins orchestrated a gargantuan trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jonnu Smith reunites with Arthur Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to Miami, and Jalen Ramsey is now a Yinzer. What could possibly go wrong for all parties involved? Very rarely do you see players traded for other players in the NFL, so that is great!

All offseason long, we had heard about Ramsey wanting to be traded. The noted wanderer wanted to go to a better winning situation. Miami wanted to get out from his contract. It was bound to happen, and now it did. Smith had been on the trading block as well coming off a career year with Miami. His former Atlanta Falcons head coach and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator is addicted to him.

So when the details of this deal began to trickle in, we were wondering what the gameplan was for both teams. I know that the Steelers are in win-now mode because they are always in win-now mode. Were the Dolphins attempting to punt on their season before it began? As it is with everything Miami, they have one foot out the door on everything all the time. Once again, they are too dysfunctional...

Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network had the news of Ramsey going to the Steelers in this blockbuster.

Blockbuster: The #Steelers have finalized a trade to acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey from the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Ramsey’s adjusted contract includes a $1.5 million raise in 2025, making his salary $26.6M this year. pic.twitter.com/WI2jcdi9af — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2025

ESPN's Adam Schefter would shortly follow that Smith would be following Ramsey to Pittsburgh, too.

Steelers-Dolphins trade, Part II: Dolphins are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap, per ESPN sources.



Smith will get a one-year contract extension for $12 million, confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

He then listed out the full terms of the deal with a pair of draft picks switching hands as well in this.

Full terms of Monday’s Steelers-Dolphins blockbuster:



Steelers get:

🏈CB Jalen Ramsey

🏈TE Jonnu Smith

🏈2027 7th-round pick



Dolphins get:

🏈S Minkah Fitzpatrick

🏈2027 5th-round pick https://t.co/OvqRLfb2dr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

I do not know about y'all, but where are the draft picks that should be coming Miami's way in all this?

Miami Dolphins have missed the entire point of the Jalen Ramsey deal

As I see it, the Dolphins are trying to do multiple things at the same time, and cannot do any of them quite well at all. By not getting any real compensation back by way of draft picks, it tells me that general manager Chris Grier is in self-preservation mode. If the Dolphins fail to make the playoffs, it is almost as if he knows he will no longer be part of the team. The same thing applies to Mike McDaniel.

I understand that Ramsey wanted to and needed to go. The Dolphins did get back interesting compensation for him, but I recall a time that Fitzpatrick was traded over to the Steelers from Miami years ago. He was young in his NFL career, but I thought getting out of Dodge was the best thing for him. Now he is back? Make it make sense! Once again, Miami is trying to do two things at once, badly.

The worst part in all of this is if owner Stephen Ross chose to move on from Grier and McDaniel after this season, who is going to take their place? Grier has been a mainstay, but McDaniel has provided some levels of stability to a team that produced anything but that. Miami may have been his only chance to get a job in that hiring cycle from years back, but he got it, and he did make the most of it.

I find this trade to be even more evidence that the Steelers will try to win and the Dolphins will exist.