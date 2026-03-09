Dolphins won Malik Willis sweepstakes by going where Steelers, Vikings wouldn't

Malik Willis agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins on Monday. While Willis' small sample size scared some NFL contenders away, he offers a lot of promise. From the Dolphins perspective, the evil they knew (Tua Tagovailoa) was a worse option than the evil they don't in Willis. Heading into free agency, Willis was expected to sign a short-term deal worth around $30 million per season. However, the Dolphins offered Willis something other teams wouldn't – a third year on his deal.

There's a reason the Steelers, Vikings and even Browns wouldn't want to sign a glorified bridge quarterback to a three-year deal, but each is specific to the teams themselves.

Why every potential Malik Willis suitor didn't sign him

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers don't plan on taking a quarterback this April, but they will in the near term. Willis doesn't have enough tread on his tires to warrant a three-year deal from Pittsburgh's perspective. Keep in mind, since the days of Kenny Pickett, the Steelers have signed almost all of their quarterbacks to either a one-year deal or at most (gasps) two years. Willis would've been a long-term commitment. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, would re-sign for one year, as would any QB the Steelers decide to pursue instead of Willis. That's a win for Omar Khan.

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Vikings have been connected to Kyler Murray and Rodgers, among other veteran quarterbacks. Murray makes the most sense, as he has the most potential for Kevin O'Connell to work with. If KOC is really a quarterback whisperer, he'll get the most out of Murray on a the veteran minimum. I hate to say money was the issue with Willis' deal, but sometimes you have to call a spade a spade. O'Connell believes he can win with you or I behind center. Why would he sign Willis to a three-year commitment when he doesn't have to?

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals let Murray walk this offseason. This team needs a rebuild, which is why they'll likely role with Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike LaFleur in Year 1 just to see what they have. Jimmy G hasn't signed a contract just yet, but he's been heavily connected to Arizona all offseason. He is not the answer. Willis probably wasn't the answer in Arizona, either. The Cardinals lack weapons on the outside, and play in a losing environment. The same can be said of Miami, but at least they've made the postseason in recent memory. But what Arizona does have is a realistic chance at the No. 1 pick next season. Next question.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have enough unproven quarterbacks. Really, that's it. Willis could be great! He probably wouldn't achieve his goals in Cleveland. The Browns have Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel – two second-year players – already on the roster. Deshaun Watson remains, but mostly as an afterthought. The Browns QB room is a disaster, but Sanders has some potential if the Browns let him play. Letting Willis or Watson get in the way of that is a mistake.

New York Jets

Of all the potential Willis suitors, the Jets seemed most likely to give him that third year. Of course, Jeff Hafley, former Packers DC and new Dolphins coach, knows more about Willis than most. But New York is desperate for competent quarterback play. Justin Fields wasn't it. The Jets are unlikely to take a QB early in the 2026 NFL Draft. So why not gamble on Willis? Well, much like the Cardinals, the Jets front office is a believer in the 2027 quarterback class.