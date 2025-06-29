Eagles fans' reputation isn't overblown, even if you ask an NFC rival's star

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a reputation that is impossible to shake. Everyone knows about the wild stories, the relentless noise and let’s be honest, too many moments that crossed the line. Even Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse can’t decide if he hates or respects them more. He’s said plenty about the “annoying” Philly crowd, but his tone has shifted a bit recently, almost like he’s got no choice but to admit that Eagles fans are in a league of their own.

“Playing the Eagles is like playing your rival in college because you never know what they’re going to say, and they’re going to try to say disrespectful stuff,” Verse said. “They’re going to bring something up. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not going to say anything where it’s like, ‘Bro, you crossed a line,’ but they’re going to say something where you’re like, ‘Hey, who you talking to?’”

Hardcore passion of Eagles fandom, explained

When thinking of Eagles fans, what pops into your head? Loyalty, obsession and downright crazy behavior are just a few ways to describe this fan base. Game days that feel like full-blown street festivals. And, yes, a rap sheet of infamous moments, like the booing of Santa Clause. Launching snowballs at anyone in the wrong jersey, climbing greased poles to celebrate wins. Cops and local crews literally grease streetlights to stop fans from scaling them after big games. If that’s not dedication, what is?

Verse has gone at Eagles fans and admitted he “hates” them. Rewind a few months, and you’d think he’d never set foot in Philly again if he could help it. But Verse has to give this wild fan base its credit. Verse calls the Eagles faithful the “best opposing fan base,” admitting the environment pushes players to their limits with searing trash talk and energy that never lets up. It’s a love-hate thing. While he despises the relentless heat, Verse also knows it’s what creates that atmosphere only the NFL can offer.

Fans in Philly embrace the hype

Philly fans don’t shy away from the crazy reputation. They wear it like a badge of honor, rooted in the city’s blue-collar pride and relentless aggression. Fans in Philadelphia can be rough around the edges, but there’s a sense of community and raw, unfiltered love for their team. Lately, there’s been a push to keep the passion positive, but no one is apologizing for the intensity.