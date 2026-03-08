Eagles' Jordan Davis extension comes with added bonus of screwing the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles just seriously impacted the nose tackle market. While that may not mean much to the average fan, it's a huge deal for teams that were budgeting free agent spending and now have to adjust.

The 26-year-old landed a three-year, $78 million extension ($26 million per season) that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history, per insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Eagles and standout DT Jordan Davis have a 3-year extension for $78M ($26M APY) with $65M guaranteed.



Jordan Davis extension puts Giants in tough spot

In four seasons Davis has recorded eight sacks and 75 career tackles, quickly becoming a defensive standout for the Eagles. He helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LIX victory and earned a guaranteed sum of $65 million for his cumulative talents.

While the extension is a mutually celebratory occasion, Philadelphia managed to mess with a division rival in the process. The New York Giants are struggling to figure out what to do with nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II who has been the subject of trade speculation. However, general manager Joe Schoen insists Lawrence is not going anywhere but he must know a new deal has to be in the plan.

Davis' pay day complicates things for Schoen because now he'll have to figure out a way to meet or beat the $26 million per year price tag. That throws the rest of his free agency budget in flux.

The Giants have $21.9 million in salary cap space and could see an additional $14.75 million injection if Schoen manages to get a worthy return in trading EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux away. Lawrence comes with a whopping $26.9 million cap hit in 2026 as the bulk of his four-year, $87.5 million rookie extension signed in 2023 was pushed to the latter half. His current deal keeps him tied to New York through the 2027 campaign barring a trade.

Why the Giants can't afford to lose Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence has been a key component of the Giants defense since being drafted 17th overall out of Clemson in 2019. On paper, New York hasn't looked like the most successful franchise (outside of 2022) but Lawrence has led the charge amongst the defensive linemen in stuffing opposing rushers and pressuring quarterbacks.

He had a forgettable 2025 season, however, logging just a half sack and making 14 tackles on his own. He still managed to earn a 75.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (ninth among all 134 eligible DLs).

Lawrence's 2024 campaign (nine sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games) will drive his bargaining power. He knows his worth and could push for a trade if New York won't commit to him. Losing Lawrence in said trade would bring back great value but prevent the Giants from hitting the upward trajectory in their rebuild.

Giants can take a deep breath

The fact that Lawrence hasn't made much noise about a new deal is a good thing too. Though that could change in the coming weeks now that Davis has reset the market. Lawerence may be well aware that his most recent performances don't really put him in a position to demand anything besides job security.

The likeliest scenario would be Schoen negotiating a restructured deal for his three-time Pro Bowl selection in order to save some money in the short term. It provides an opportunity for him to offer more guaranteed money up front if and when a new deal is reached.

Schoen has a tough path to navigate this offseason but he has an experienced football mind in new head coach John Harbaugh to solicit input from. I'd be shocked if the Super Bowl XLVII winner didn't have any good ideas to keep New York's defense competitively healthy and not break the bank.