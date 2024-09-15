Dexter Lawrence talks Giants locker room, Brian Burns and embracing his leadership role
By Justin Fried
The New York Giants have undergone significant turnover over the past few years, on both their roster and coaching staff. But one of the few constants has been star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
This year marks Lawrence's sixth season with the Giants and his third as one of the team's captains. The two-time All-Pro has embraced his role as one of the leaders of a young Giants roster looking to surprise people around the NFL this season.
Lawrence has developed into one of the best players at any position in the NFL. And while interior defensive linemen like him might not always receive the credit they deserve, Lawrence's larger-than-life demeanor and lovable persona help him stand out amongst his peers. His superstar performances don't hurt, either.
As part of his partnership with Campbell's Chunky, Lawrence recently joined FanSided's Justin Fried for an exclusive interview. The Giants' defensive stalwart discussed his team's defensive additions this offseason, his new defensive coordinator, the vibe in the Giants' locker room and much more.
To watch the interview in its entirety, you can click this link or click on the video below.
Dexter Lawrence on the Giants' addition of Brian Burns
Justin Fried: "The good news is you got a lot of really talented players on that defensive line. Of course, there's yourself, Kayvon Thibodeaux and now you bring in Brian Burns in the offseason. Talk to me a little about what it's been like getting to know Brian over the last few months. How excited are you to have him in that defensive line room?"
Dexter Lawrence: "We have a little history. We were roommates in the Army All-American Game coming out of high school. I obviously knew of him and what kind of player he was, so it's exciting to get to play alongside him now. He's going to help me a lot and I'm going to help him a lot. It's exciting."
Dexter Lawrence on new Giants DC Shane Bowen
JF: "You also have a new defensive coordinator coming in this season: Shane Bowen joins you guys from the Titans. What’s it been like adjusting to Coach Bowen’s scheme and how different do you anticipate the Giants’ defense being this year?"
DL: "I've got a lot of respect for [Coach Bowen] and how he came in and installed his vision and attitude for the defense. He gives the keys to the players, mostly the D-line. Growing up being a defensive lineman, it's up to you to take over the game and get guys rolling. To have that [responsibility] on us as a front, it's exciting."
Dexter Lawrence on the vibe inside the Giants locker room
JF: "There’s been a lot of outside chatter about this Giants team. Of course, having Hard Knocks in the offseason definitely amplified that. We hear all the outside noise, but what is the vibe like in that locker room right now? How are you and the guys feeling about this season?"
DL: "The vibe is set by the leaders. We continue to tell everybody how important every little detail is to winning a game, the focus that it takes, and everybody doing their 1/11. I think our biggest thing is creating a winning style. That's what we're pushing."
Dexter Lawrence on embracing his role as a team leader with the Giants
JF: "And you are one of those leaders. This is your third year as a team captain for the Giants. You're now one of the longest-tenured players on the roster. How have you embraced that leadership role over the last few years?"
DL: "Just sharing my knowledge and mindset. I've tried to become more vocal. I try to help everyone know their importance in this league and how to take advantage of every moment you get."
Dexter Lawrence's toughest matchup in the NFL
JF: "You're a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler. I imagine you're probably a good judge of offensive line talent, given your accolades and how long you've been in the league at this point. Who has been your toughest matchup so far?"
DL: "I will answer that when I retire [laughs]."
JF: "That's smart, that's a good answer. Don't want to give anyone any bulletin board material."
DL: "Actually, I'll say Jason Kelce."
JF: "Ah good answer. Future Hall of Famer and he's retired, so you don't have to play him anymore."
DL: "Exactly [laughs]."
Dexter Lawrence on his partnership with Campbell's Chunky
JF: "You’re here today on behalf of Campbell’s Chunky and the Chunky Sacks Hunger program. Why don’t you tell me a little about that campaign, how you got started with it and why it’s so important to you?'
DL: "This is the third year [of this campaign]. In previous years, it was only the spokesman's sacks that counted for the 1,000 meals. Now, it's every sack around the league. That means more meals and more people getting fed. I'm excited about that because I'm a big advocate of food, eating and having a wonderful life. I grew up on Campbell's. I grew up watching the commercials and eating the soups, so to now be on the inside and a part of national growth of feeding people, I'm excited about that."
*This is only a partial transcription of the interview. The full video can be seen in its entirety on the Stacking The Box YouTube channel or by clicking this link.