Eagles vs Chiefs rematch: Who has the edge after offseason changes?

As we all remember, the Philadelphia Eagles got their revenge in Super Bowl 59, taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in convincing fashion. The final score was 40–22, and honestly, that doesn’t even begin to reflect how one-sided the game truly was. The Eagles' defense stole the show, with a dominant pass rush led by Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, and of course, the pick six heard around the world from Cooper DeJean.

Fortunately for football fans, the NFL deemed the game exciting enough to warrant a regular-season rematch. On Sept. 14, the Eagles will head into Arrowhead Stadium to face off once again against the Chiefs in what’s already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Could history repeat itself? Could the Eagles come out on top once more? It’s a legitimate question, especially considering how stacked that 2024 Eagles roster was. Some, including Saquon Barkley, even went as far as to call the 2024 squad a top-five team of all time.

But let’s not forget who they’re up against. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been the gold standard in the AFC for years. With five recent Super Bowl appearances and total dominance of the AFC West since 2016, they’re never a team to take lightly.

Both rosters have changed since that Super Bowl matchup, so with that in mind, let’s dive into how each team looks now and how this rematch might unfold.

Philadelphia Eagles

The 2024 Eagles finished with a 14–3 record and took the NFC East crown. Their success was largely thanks to a punishing run game led by newly acquired Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley and dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts. Defensively, they were stacked—linebacker Zack Baun had a breakout season, Jordan Davis clogged the middle, and Jalen Carter looked like an athletic monster.

In free agency, the Eagles took the "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" approach. They focused on re-signing core players like Lane Johnson, Saquon Barkley, Cam Jurgens, Zack Baun, and Dallas Goedert.

However, they didn’t get through the offseason without losses. Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, both crucial in the Super Bowl, signed with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, respectively. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans, offensive guard Mekhi Becton joined the Los Angeles Chargers, and longtime veteran Brandon Graham called it a career.

To fill those gaps, the Eagles brought in edge rushers Azeez Ojulari from the New York Giants and Josh Uche from the Chiefs, and offensive guard Kenyon Green from the Texans. They didn’t make any splashy signings, but they added depth and filled needs.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Philly selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round to boost their linebacker depth, Texas safety Andrew Mukuba to help replace Gardner-Johnson, and Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson to shore up the interior D-line.

All in all, the Eagles look pretty similar to last year, but they’re noticeably thinner at edge and defensive tackle. They should still be a top contender, but with the Washington Commanders and Giants making real improvements, they could lose a game or two more than last season.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs remained dominant in 2024, winning 15 games and maintaining their stranglehold on the AFC. But it wasn’t without adversity. Both Isaiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice missed significant time due to injury, which led to a less explosive offense—no running back or wide receiver even cracked 1,000 yards. Still, Mahomes worked his magic and led his team to another top AFC finish.

Like Philly, Kansas City focused on retaining key players—re-signing Marquise Brown, Charles Omenihu, Nick Bolton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kareem Hunt.

That being said, the Chiefs may have suffered the biggest loss of either team this offseason: the shocking trade of All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for just a 2026 fourth-rounder.

The move created a huge question mark at guard. Mike Caliendo seems to be the next man up, but there's buzz that former tackle Kingsley Suamataia could eventually be groomed for the role.

Kansas City didn’t sign anyone that noteworthy, only managing to sign players such as former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew, Minnesota Vikings’ defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, and cornerback Kristian Fulton from the Chargers.

Their 2025 draft was more focused on depth: offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee, pass rusher Ashton Gillotte from Louisville, cornerback Nohl Williams from Cal, and wide receiver Jalen Royals from Utah State.

Even with some key players returning from injury and a big boost expected from 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy, who’s hoping to add some much-needed firepower, the Chiefs still have some glaring holes. Outside of Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, the offensive line is full of question marks. Even first-rounder Simmons is still recovering from injury. And with Justin Reid now in New Orleans, the secondary is looking mostly unproven aside from Trent McDuffie.

Because of some of their deficiencies, for once, the AFC West doesn’t feel like a guaranteed win for the Chiefs, especially with the Denver Broncos, Chargers, and even the Raiders all looking improved from last season. Going 15-2 last year was a stretch, and it seems even less likely now. Expect the Chiefs to be humbled a bit and finish closer to 11 or 12 wins this season.

Who wins the Chiefs vs. Eagles rematch in 2025?

While it might feel like a coin flip, just like their last two Super Bowl matchups, the Eagles seem better positioned heading into this one. Philly has done a great job reloading on both sides of the ball. They’ve been preparing for the inevitable departures of Sweat, Graham, and Williams with draft picks and smart signings.

The return of a fully healthy A.J. Brown could also be a game-changer. With Kansas City’s defense taking a step back, this could open up the deep passing game in a big way.

On the other side, the Chiefs have too many lingering questions. Their o-line is far from secure, especially without Thuney. And while Mahomes is Mahomes, he can only do so much if he’s under constant pressure from a deep Eagles pass rush. Plus, the young Philly secondary, led by DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, should only get better.

If there’s one true X-factor in Kansas City’s favor, it’s the Mahomes-to-Worthy connection. The rookie wideout is electric and proved it in Super Bowl 59 with 157 yards and two touchdowns. But even that might not be enough.

Prediction? It’ll be closer than last time, but the result stays the same: Eagles win.