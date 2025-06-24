ESPN's Chiefs bias is showing with inexplicable Jaire Alexander rumor

The Kansas City Chiefs could use secondary help, as could any NFL team, but it remains unclear if they were interested in new Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander. At his best, Alexander was an All-Pro candidate with the Green Bay Packers. However, injuries derailed his career, and at 28 years old he wasn't worth the contract the Packers gave him in 2022. Alexander signed a one-year prove it contract with the Ravens in hopes of rebuilding his value. Baltimore wasn't the only team interested in his services.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there were several teams interested in Alexander, including the Miami Dolphins. However, as Fowler made an appearance on Sportscenter to discuss the deal, the chyron graphic noted the Chiefs previous interest as well. Yet, Fowler, didn't mention Kansas City by name. What gives?

"Here's how it all went down. Eric DeCosta, the GM of the Ravens, was in on this back in March, even flirting with a trade possibility. So when [Alexander] became available, they made a quick call," Fowler said. "Jaire agreed to visit the team, but didn't make any sort of commitment until he was on site, and he just had great chemistry with everybody. They were heavily recruiting him. Falcons, he was considering, Miami Dolphins, he was also considering, but Baltimore had the clear edge throughout that process."

Were the Chiefs interested in Jaire Alexander?

Fowler specifically mentions the Falcons and Dolphins, but refuses to address the Chiefs role in Alexander's signing. Yet, ESPN's graphic highlights the Chiefs, if anything because they know it'll get the viewer's attention. Either this shows an astounding bias towards KC and sensationalism, or is a mistake that Fowler ought to explain away. Here was Arrowhead Addict Matt Conner's take on the matter:

"The inclusion of the Chiefs in any of this only points to alleged interest on the team's side. Perhaps that's the rub: that Kansas City expressed an interest in Alexander joining the mix but the veteran corner didn't want to entertain the idea. All of this is speculation, of course, but it's interesting on a couple of levels," Conner said.

Was Jaire Alexander report a simple mistake or ESPN bias?

If we had to guess, this is a simple mistake from ESPN's perspective. The Chiefs don't need much secondary help, as they already have Trent McDuffie, with Jaylen Watson and Kristian Fulton in their secondary. Alexander is a cheap alternative, but ultimately unnecessary when the Chiefs should be investing their money elsewhere, like left tackle or extending Trey Smith.

The Chiefs don't need Alexander, and if they were interested it was likely one-sided. Why, then, would ESPN feature Kansas City's involvement when there was never a chance they'd sign Alexander in the first place? The Dolphins and Falcons, both in need of secondary help, were far more likely suitors. Neither has the name brand of the Chiefs, though, hence the Kansas City connection.