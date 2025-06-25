Even Cowboys' rival coach is buying what Brian Schottenheimer is selling

There were plenty of questions to go around after Jerry Jones promoted former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer to head coach following a disappointing 2024 season. However, slowly but surely, more and more people are coming around to where they believe coach Schotty may have actually been the right hire in Big D. Even one coach with the rival Washington Commanders is buying into what Schottenheimer is selling in Dallas.

"He was born to be a head coach," Commanders RB coach Anthony Lynn said.

Brian Schottenheimer is built for the grind

It feels like the belief in the kind of head coach Schottenheimer can be continues to grow each day. Former LA Chargers head coach and current Commanders running back coach, Anthony Lynn, was on the same staff as Schottenheimer with the NY Jets. He talked about coach Schotty coming from a great family which is also one deeply engrained in the NFL. Brain’s father is former NFL head coach, Marty Schottenheimer.

So, when Lynn says, Schottenheimer was born to coach, that isn’t hyperbole. Lynn worked closely with him and knows his family and a lot about Schottenheimer’s background. Now these two will face each other twice per year being on opposing teams in the NFC East. Washington is coming off an incredible season where they came up one game short of a Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are looking to bounce back from losing 10 games last year. It won’t be easy with a new coach although Schottenheimer was the OC last year, he wasn’t calling plays and his system is sure to differ from Mike McCarthy’s in many ways. So now the offense is looking at implementing a new scheme along with a new play-caller.

"I think there will be some things Brian Schottenheimer keeps, but he’ll probably also change several things," Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote.

"The areas I think the biggest noticeable changes could be more pre-snap motion, more ways to get KaVontae Turpin involved in the offense and more success in the screen-passing game."

Getting this vote of confidence publicly from a rival coach should be settling for those Cowboys fans who might still be on the fence about the Schottenheimer hire. Dallas isn’t lacking talent, but they need to find that balance with a coach who will push these players to be the greatest versions of themselves. If they can do that then the Cowboys could be on their way to competing once again as serious contenders in the NFC.