Insider douses Cowboys rookie hype train with cold water already

Jaydon Blue has Cowboys fans buzzing. Drafted after a strong college career, Blue’s speed and versatility have many predicting a breakout rookie season for the former Texas running back. However, it's important fans don't get ahead of themselves. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is urging caution, warning that Blue’s rookie year may be quieter than the hype suggests. The main issue is Blue’s size, weighing in at just under 200 pounds.

Expectations and breaking loose from the pack

Cowboys fans love the idea of Blue as the team’s next great playmaker. The former Texas Longhorn running back flashed jaw-dropping speed, clocking a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. In 2024, he piled up 1,098 total yards and 14 touchdowns, splitting his production between rushing and receiving. Blue’s big-play potential and his own bold prediction to win Offensive Rookie of the Year have fueled grand expectations, some of which border on unfair for any NFL rookie.

The reality is less simple. Blue is 5-foot-9 and around 196 pounds. Breer points out that this lack of size could keep him from holding up as a workhorse back. The Cowboys also have veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, plus fellow rookie Phil Mafah and Deuce Vaughn. Blue will have to compete for snaps and touches agaisnt some veterans and some other unproven backs.

Jaydon Blue's potential role in 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys

Blue’s frame may push him into primarily a third-down back role. His quickness and hands suit passing downs, but he could struggle with heavy inside runs or short-yardage work. Coaches may look for ways to get him in space rather than grind between the tackles.

Folks in Big D are already impressed with Blue’s offseason effort, but rookie backs rarely see heavy volume early on, especially those drafted in the fifth round. Expect Blue to flash with some big plays but also expect his snaps to be limited behind established veterans. The competition in training camp will ultimately shape his early role.