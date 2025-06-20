Fact-checking the Steelers’ rumored interest in Jalen Ramsey

For the majority of NFL GMs, June is a period of inactivity. For Omar Khan, the trade shop never closes. This week, he’s reportedly thumbing through the cornerback catalog. Not only is he still searching for a WR2, but the organization may be fielding trades involving Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Cornerback is not an immediate need for the Steelers this season. Khan plucked 34-year-old Darius Slay in free agency and signed then-former New York Jets slot corner Brandon Echols. However, the upside that Ramsey offers is tantalizing. Alongside Porter, there’s a real chance he’d be the No. 1 corner, fulfilling Mike Tomlin's ambitions of fielding the NFL’s most physical secondary.

In April, NFL insider Ian Rapaport first brought Ramsey’s availability to light after reporting that the Dolphins and 30-year-old cornerback mutually agreed to seek a trade. The rumors began with a UCLA training photo, as well as Ramsey following several Steelers , including DeShon Elliot, DK Metcalf, Cam Hewyard, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, and Beanie Bishop on Instagram.

Countless teams have been connected to Ramsey since April, but those footsteps have typically led to dead ends. The financial hurdle is real. Last September, Miami restructured Ramsey’s contract, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. He’s owed approximately $48 million over the next two seasons, and unless the Dolphins are willing to shrink the asking price, moving Ramsey could prove to be a costly withdrawal from their 2026 Draft savings account, and it’s hard to imagine Khan giving up prime draft capital.

Steelers fans shouldn't buy tickets on the Jalen Ramsay hype train yet

Lastly, tracking IG followers list is a notoriously unreliable prognostication tool. Included in the 999 accounts Ramsey follows are Ravens Lamar Jackson, Nate Wiggins, Derrick Henry, and Odafe Oweh. Yet, you can be almost certain that Ramsey won’t be Raven after their most recent acquisition.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed former Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander. The Steelers were never in discussions with Alexander; however, that’s likely because Alexander reuniting with his college teammate was a done deal from the get-go.

Insider Jerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also splashed cold water on Ramsey, although he didn’t provide any specifics. At this juncture, a morsel of information has turned into crows feasting on the possibilities. Don't bet on it, though.

There are lingering concerns that Ramsey is accelerating on the downhill slope of his career. In 2024, Ramsey recorded only 24 breakups and two interceptions, his fewest since 2020. Ramsey is approaching the wrong side of 30, but the intrigue remains. Ramsey at 90% is still better than most corners at their peak. And with Pittsburgh’s blend of veteran leadership and young defensive talent, he wouldn’t be asked to carry the full burden.