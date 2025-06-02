Steelers still need another playmaker and time is running out

The Pittsburgh Steelers putting their offensive personnel through a deliberative meat grinder has been one of the offseason’s slowest-cooking storylines. Rather than revamp their roster swiftly during free agency before the draft, they’ve brought everything to a slow boil. Their offensive drama has been like an old-school 22-episode series in an age of eight-episode prestige snap-and-you’ll-miss-it dramas as the longest-running storyline of the offseason.

Last week, Jordan Schultz reported that the Steelers are in the market for a playmaker at receiver, which isn’t surprising after George Pickens was whisked away to Dallas. If you expected them to act quickly, the past is prologue. Think again. The team's pursuit of mercurial veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been marked by uncertainty.

Despite reports of a verbal agreement, Rodgers has yet to commit officially to Pittsburgh. Here is a sampling of the proposed deals and why they cannot be dismissed. Most organizations are going to deny that they're shopping a player, and most of the teams the Steelers have inquired with have done exactly that, but behind the scenes, trade discussions are more real than front offices let on. All it takes is one organization to pull the trigger on a deal.

Jonnu Smith could be just what the Steelers need

Jonnu Smith's absence from Miami’s voluntary OTA’s this week amid his interest in restructuring the two-year deal he signed in 2025 has sparked speculation that he could be on his way out of South Beach. Arthur Smith’s connection to Jonnu, as his offensive coordinator in Tennessee and again in Atlanta in 2023, only added heft to the trade rumors.

Last season, Jonnu Smith joined a Dolphins offense that was lacking in tight end production and eclipsed his career-highs en route to ]the Dolphins franchise records for receptions and receiving yards. Smith can line up anywhere in the formation while also allowing the Steelers to give their heavy formations more pop. Darnell Washington gives the Steelers a solid one-two punch, but adding Jonnu Smith to the mix is appealing for a desperate offense. In reality, Smith has been a disappointment in prior stops before raising his stock in Miami's potent offense.

Kyle Pitts has plenty of upside for the Steelers

As a rookie Kyle Pitts produced at a level few had ever seen. In 17 games, he rang up over 1000 yards and 68 receptions. The three seasons since have been humbling. He hasn’t logged 100 yards in a single contest since his rookie campaign, and his production has bottomed out. Pitts' best and worst seasons all came under the stewardship of Arthur Smith.

Pitts would require a long-term commitment and while Pitts offers a high upside due to his S-tier athleticism, it also carries significant risk given his struggles. Conceptually, Pitts should provide an upgrade as a splash play creator who can also line up in the slot. When Smith was the Falcons head coach in 2023, Pitts lined up at tight end on only 22 percent of his snaps according to Next Gen Stats. but Freiermuth has been nearly as effective without the fireworks.

Chris Olave comes with risks

As a pure talent, Olave has lived up to expectations as the WR1 in New Orleans despite playing under suboptimal conditions. Olave is a former top-15 pick who recorded multiple 1,000-yard seasons with Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, and Jameis Winston as his quarterbacks. The Steelers inquired about Olave last month, and the trade compensation was believed to be a second-round pick.

However, there is a caveat as far as Olave is concerned. In three NFL seasons, Olave has proven to be a dynamic target but has also dealt with multiple concussions during his career. Smith’s second concussion of 2025 suffered in Week 9 ended with his season on the injured reserve. He’s also spent the last few months consulting with specialists .

Romeo Doubs is an old friend of Aaron Rodgers

Doubs is a notch below the aforementioned named, but if there’s one thing Rodgers could appreciate, it’s some familiarity. He’s undergone so much change at this juncture in his life and career that Doubs would be a sight for sore eyes. He only played 13 games with Doubs during his final season with Green Bay, but he’s young, and there’s still some potential left to unlock.