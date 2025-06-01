Steelers latest trade rumor is a trap laid by Arthur Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw marginal offensive success in the 2024 season under new coordinator Arthur Smith. Of course, all the Steelers could go was up, in a way, as the previous regime employed Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett at QB. Smith's weapons weren't much better, but Russell Wilson and Justin Fields proved to be a step up. In 2025, even more eyes will be on Smith, who is expected to have Aaron Rodgers as his starting quarterback. That's even more reason not to give him more power.

The Steelers added several players already familiar with the Smith offense in 2024, most notably Scotty Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson. While those veterans didn't offer much on the field, they were beneficial to have in the locker room and meetings during OTAs and training camp. Given it was Smith's first year, it was ideal for Smith to have a few of his former players on hand to help the Steelers he inherited learn his offense.

Steelers can't afford to be patient with Arthur Smith, even if they acquire Jonnu Smith

That being said, the time for learning and patience is over. The Steelers lost five straight games to end last season, and much of that can be blamed on offensive inefficiencies. Omar Khan provided Smith with plenty of upgrades on the offensive side of the ball – including DK Metcalf and perhaps Rodgers – but the OC wants more.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have been involved in trade talks for Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith had 88 receptions for neatly 900 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He's a very productive player, and would look great in black and gold. However, the trade does come with a catch, whether Pittsburgh is aware of it or not.

Jonnu Smith wasn't as productive in Arthur Smith's offenses

Jonnu played with Smith when he was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee and, later, the Falcons head coach. Smith wasn't nearly as productive with the Titans or Falcons as he was in Miami last season. It's a theme with Arthur Smith's players – they are frequently better without him calling the plays. Just ask Bijan Robinson of the Falcons.

So, it's fair to wonder if the player Pittsburgh wants to acquire would be as productive in their offense. Second, this could also be a classic ploy by Smith for more job security. No one is calling for the Steelers to let Smith walk now, but if their offense looks anything like it did last season, he won't be so comfortable come midseason.

Acquiring a player like Smith gives the offensive coordinator some security, as the Steelers would be asking a lot of Arthur to manage so many moving targets (and two Pro Bowl-caliber tight ends at that). It's not an easy job, and Mike Tomlin is already far too loyal to his assistants. The less excuses Arthur Smith has, the better.