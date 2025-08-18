Falcons just gifted Cowboys the perfect look at a Joe Milton III replacement

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly going forward with Joe Milton III as Dak Prescott's primary backup is a bold choice. For as great as he looks in shorts in practice, the game has never really slowed down for him at any point in his college or pro career. The allure of Milton can be utterly captivating, Dallas is starting to realize what the New England Patriots and Tennessee Volunteers already know to be true.

With Dallas' quarterback room only being Prescott, Milton and Will Grier, maybe they could look at bringing a familiar face back into the locker room? What if I told you the Atlanta Falcons are about to make that painfully obvious during their final preseason game of the summer? With Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins not expected to play, Atlanta opted to sign Ben DiNucci to fill in for Emory Jones.

Easton Stick will make the Falcons' roster as a backup quarterback. He could replace Cousins if he gets traded. Regardless of if he does or not, Stick has played well this preseason. Jones has been a practice squad player for Atlanta, dating back to its penultimate game of last season vs. Washington. However, he is in concussion protocol and is not expect to suit up for the Dirty Birds on Friday night.

DiNucci is best known spending time with the Cowboys in the NFL, so maybe he is a viable option?

For the Falcons’ preseason finale Friday vs. the Cowboys, QBs Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins will not play, QB Emory Jones is in concussion protocol, and Atlanta now has signed former Dallas QB Ben DiNucci. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

He is only going to be with the Falcons for one game, but he could have a role with Dallas once again.

Ben DiNucci could be the Dallas Cowboys' Joe Milton III replacement

Although DiNucci never really was anything to write home about when he was serving as the Cowboys' backup quarterback, beggars cannot be choosers at this point in time. Dallas' decision to let Cooper Rush walk to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason could come back to haunt them in the worst way. For as great as Prescott can be at times, he has a knack for getting hurt as a professional.

Even though Mike McCarthy no longer coaches the Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from within this past offseason. Schottenheimer cut his teeth as a quarterbacks coach in this league. He loves to use the run to open up the pass. Since DiNucci already knows what it means to play in Dallas, the starstruck component of playing for the Cowboys is not going to slow him down one bit.

Overall, I wonder why the Cowboys did not make it a priority to get DiNucci back on their roster. This may be of the belief that Milton's legs and raw athleticism could help this team win a game or two in the event that Prescott gets hurt again. However, you always end up feeling empty in watching Milton start games. He can do things most quarterbacks can only dream of, but the little things are an issue.

With DiNucci probably looking for a new team to play for in a week, Dallas should come calling for him.