Falcons rookie already threatening to steal starting spot as training camp opens

If we want to remove my personal biases from the equation, it would be hard-pressed to think Jalon Walker was anything but one of the eight best picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons were rewarded for their patience by letting the former standout linebacker out of Georgia fall to them at No. 15. I still cannot believe his home state's Carolina Panthers passed on him.

While much has been, and will continue to be, made about the Falcons' bold decision to trade up to No. 26 from the second round in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams for Tennessee star edge rusher James Pearce Jr., nobody is questioning what Walker can do on the field. As you can see by where Ourlads has him on the depth chart, he is beating out veteran Arnold Ebiketie for a starting role now.

This is not the worst thing in the world for Ebiketie, the Falcons or anyone involved for that matter. Along with Walker, Pearce and veteran Leonard Floyd coming off the edge, I expect the Falcons should be able to generate a consistent pass rush for the first time since I could legally drink. I am 35, going on 36... This is a contract season for Ebiketie, which is why he will probably be walking anyway.

If Ebiketie balls out, then that is good for the 2025 Falcons, as well as his bank account come 2026.

Jalon Walker is ready to make an impact right away for Atlanta Falcons

I cannot say enough good things about Walker. He starred at my alma mater and goes right down the road from 316 to I-85 and into Uncle Arthur's Spaceship. His ability to line up all over the place in the defensive front-seven is why he took home the Butkus Award last year. Walker could be the ultimate mismatch, as well as the ultimate teammate this defense needs to help finally find itself this season.

Pearce was always going to be a project, but he has a great mentor ahead of him in a fellow major traits guy in Floyd. While he has never been a Pro Bowler, Floyd was able to reinvent himself after a tough run in Chicago out of Georgia by partnering up with Raheem Morris in Los Angeles. Now look at who he gets to play for this year in Atlanta. The levee break for the Falcons with some clutch sacks.

Again, to tie a bow on this, Walker is the future of this team's pass rush, while Ebiketie is a reminder of what could have been. He came to the team at a transitional time coming out of Penn State. While I do think he has so much untapped potential, I am skeptical that all of the pass-rushing ore inside of him will be mined to the fullest with the Dirty Birds. He is the guy Terry Fontenot will let walk in free agency.

I may be biased, but Walker is my way-too-early pick to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.