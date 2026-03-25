Falcons signing Brian Robinson sets up fantasy football draft nightmares

The Atlanta Falcons added a third player with the last name Robinson to their roster on Tuesday. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. signed a one-year $2.5 million deal and will join fellow rusher Bijan Robinson in the backfield this season.

For fantasy football players across the country, an already stress-inducing issue when drafting a RB1 just got even more complicated. At least Falcons safety Jammie Robinson plays on the defensive side of the ball.

How many people will draft Brian Robinson instead of Bijan Robinson in their fantasy drafts? https://t.co/rsRyXf4GOO — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) March 24, 2026

The former Washington Commanders draft pick was traded to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the start of last season where he backed up Christian McCaffrey.

Hilariously, due to both the Falcons' Robinson and San Francisco's Robinson sharing the same first initial, many fantasy players have brutally suffered the mistake of selecting the latter by mistake.

He is never living this down



Took Brian Robinson Jr instead of Bijan Robinson 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bOSrD3GWmv — Sheffield Shuffler (@SheffieldShuff) August 18, 2025

At least good-humored friends could jab those leaguemates for completely ignoring the different team names and logos associated with each player back then. Now, they'll share identical colors with the only difference being their jersey numbers.

Of course, the eagle-eyed participants will notice one has a "Jr." attached to their last name and the other doesn't. Suffice to say, every league commissioner will have to issue a disclaimer that there will be no take-backs for those that mistakenly draft Brian over Bijan in round one.

Draft mixups will be the least of fantasy football players' problems with Bijan and Brian Robinson both on the Falcons

Brian Robinson Jr. offers Atlanta a very solid backup option to keep defenses honest. However, that versatility in the backfield could actually turn out to be a problem for Bijan Robinson fantasy owners.

Even if you draft the CORRECT “B. Robinson (ATL)”…



The signing of Brian Robinson Jr. could take a serious toll on Bijan 💔 pic.twitter.com/l59kTzWgk8 — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) March 24, 2026

Robinson Jr. handled 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns last season with San Francisco. Falcons fans and Bijan owners know all too well the team likes to get both backs healthily involved in the offensive scheme.

Atlanta's RB2 for the last four seasons was Tyler Allgeier, now with the Arizona Cardinals, and he easily topped 100 carries each of those campaigns. Fantasy players were frequently frustrated at how often the 2022 fifth-round pick sniped touchdowns from the RB1.

Allgeier found the endzone eight times in 2025 off 143 carries for 514 yards. Several of those trips to the end zone were off the back of Bijan Robinson's lengthy contributions to drives. Brian Robinson Jr. arguably has just as much if not more explosiveness as Allgeier and could easily pick up where he left off for the Atlanta offense.

So perhaps drafting Brian instead of Bijan this year won't be as bad as it's previously been. Okay, it still won't be great but maybe the strategy is to handcuff the two and see how they're deployed. Brian could end up being a league winner if he's still finding pay dirt off Bijan's legs.