Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 16: 1 pickup at each position to win your Super Bowl

The fantasy football championships are slowly approaching, but that doesn't mean that it's time to slow down. Even if you're out of the running for your league's trophy, there's plenty of reason to avoid coming in at the bottom of the loser's bracket -- last place punishments can be brutal.

That said, with the trade deadline long past and playoffs in full swing, the waiver wire is king for any fantasy football manager trying to plug up a hole in their roster. Maybe you're trying to pivot from Patrick Mahomes, drafted Davante Adams, or have seen Dalton Kincaid go full pumpkin as a tight end (more on that below. Regardless, you're looking for options, and just like any late night fridge, the pickings in Week 16 of the NFL season are slim. Still, there are potential diamonds to be found for your final championship push.

These are the top waiver wire pickups (under 50% rostered in all leagues) at each major position to help your climb to the top.

Quarterback: Bryce Young (34 percent rostered)

Disclaimer: there is an obligatory mention of Trevor Lawrence's absolute detonation in Week 15 (44.3 fantasy points, QB1), but he is currently 57 percent rostered, so odds are that he's already off of waivers in your league. Even against Denver's defense, Lawrence is an optimal streamer for the rest of your fantasy season if you're a Patrick Mahomes manager (RIP).

As for the rest of the currently attainable field (basically anyone rostered in under 50 percent of leagues), Bryce Young is far and away the safest and best pickup, especially if you're simply looking to plug a hole, which is likely the case this late in the season. Carolina has two soft matchups against the Buccaneers defense, who they also just so happen to be racing for the NFC South crown. Both are likely to be wild shootouts, and no team has allowed more points to opposing quarterbacks over the past five weeks than Tampa Bay.

Running back: Michael Carter (34 percent rostered)

This is not a sexy pick, by any means of the word. Any part of Arizona's offense that's not primarily involved as a part of their passing attack is kind of gross, to tell the truth. And whenever Marvin Harrison, Jr. returns, the list of Cardinals that anyone would truly want to start would be reduced to Jacoby Brissett and Trey McBride.

But even if Carter doesn't explode over the next week (or more), he's got the volume to make up for it. With Bam Knight joining Trey Benson on IR for the rest of the season, the Cardinals' backfield has finally been fully consolidated. And when combining the numbers between Carter and Knight, Arizona's backfield has put up an average of 12.84 fantasy points per game since Week 11 -- again, not great, but mid-to-low end RB2 numbers. And before a tougher season finale against the Rams, Carter will have two guaranteed shots to show off against Atlanta and Cincinnati.

Wide receiver: Jalen Coker (27 percent rostered)

Is it gross to double-dip the Panthers offense? Probably. Is it worse to potentially stack Bryce Young and a pass catcher not named Tetairoa McMillan? Definitely. But this late into the season, this is where we are. And it's not actually as bad as you might think.

Touchdowns aren't a dependable source of scoring, but Jalen Coker hitting pay dirt in two straight weeks is not insignificant. Neither is his leading the Panthers' receiving corps in Week 15 against a surprisingly stingy Saints pass defense (60 yards, 4-of-4 receptions). And that's with Tetairoa McMillan in the lineup. Even if he returns for Week 16, the rookie phenom is likely going to be undertaking a lighter workload in anticipation for a postseason appearance should all go well for Carolina. And just like Bryce Young above, the Panthers' offense as a whole will be benefitting from two soft matchups against the Buccaneers. Get in on it.

Tight end: Isaiah Likely (25 percent rostered)

There are two tight ends that are rostered in under 30 percent of leagues, and the other guy is featured on 3 percent of all teams. However, Josh Allen and the Bills are going up against the league's best passing defense in Week 16, and so Dawson Knox is likely to come back down to earth, despite out-targeting starter Dalton Kincaid in Week 14 and scoring two touchdowns to Kincaid's zero in Week 15.

As for Baltimore, the Ravens have been frustrating, but boy do they just same due for a big game. In the first half of the season, their defense couldn't stop a sneeze, and for the last few weeks, it's been their offense that has stalled like a 50-year-old car. Eventually, the two have to come together, especially with the AFC North title still surprisingly in play. And before goose egging in Week 15, Isaiah Likely had put together two straight games of TE1 numbers. The Patriots are awful in the red zone (second-worst in TDs allowed and worst in red zone TD rate) and against tight ends (ninth-worst in tight end points allowed), so if there's going to be a game that the Ravens get right on, it's Week 16.