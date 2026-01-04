Finding the next Sam Darnold ahead of time: These QBs aren’t worth giving up on

At this point, we can't call the Sam Darnold renaissance a one-year wonder or a fluke. No, wins aren't a quarterback stat — but he's now led two different teams in the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks to 14-win seasons in the past two years, and done so at least in part because of his rock-solid to high-level performance. He's posted back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons and, while the interceptions have still been maddening, he's clearly turned a corner after being labeled a draft bust.

With Darnold and the start of the season for Daniel Jones and Indianapolis, it only figures that we're going to see more quarterback reclamation projects take shape over the next few years in the NFL. Luck for teams that might be looking to do that, there are some great potential candidates to be the next Darnold littered throughout the league.

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

2026 Status: Currently on Arizona Cardinals

All signs point to a divorce between the Arizona Cardinals and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray this offseason. While injuries may have played a role in Jacoby Brissett essentially being named the starter for the better part of the year, it does quite plainly appear that Murray has grown out of favor in Arizona and that both parties would benefit from a fresh start.

Make no mistake, it's not always been pretty with Murray, much like it wasn't with Darnold in New York (though it's fair to say that Murray has shown more with the Cardinals). At the same time, just look at the tools. There's a case to be made that Murray is one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in the league still. His size is diminutive, sure, but he also has the ability to do things that other passers in the league simply can't.

Let's also not act like Arizona has been all that far from the Jets in terms of futility. This franchise has been poorly run for years, and the help around Murray simply hasn't been there consistently. If he were to go to a more functional situation with better coaching — I can't get the idea of the Vikings out of my head — the possibility that he could reignite his career feels highly on the table.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

2026 Status: Currently on Miami Dolphins

To be abundantly clear, any team that would be trying to revive Tua Tagovailoa's career would absolutely, unequivocally be throwing a dart at the board in hopes that they hit a bullseye and not the drywall behind the board. At the same time, there's also a realistic chance that Tua just simply isn't cut out for the Dolphins any longer, specifically in Mike McDaniel's offense.

When you look at Miami, it's been clear why they haven't invested heavily in the offensive line. That's the tree McDaniel comes from Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan largely operate from a similar position. What they ask in return is quick decision-making, taking contact in the pocket, and sometimes a bit of mobility. Injuries and head injuries specifically over recent years have all but taken away Tagovailoa's ability to do any of that.

Subsequently, it's worth seeing if a more stable situation, particularly a team that has a solid offensive line, could find the ability in Tua with a quick-strike offense. He's not a perfect player, but neither is Darnold. There's still a chance that there's something passable in the tank and that he can be a starter for some team in this league.

Mac Jones

Mac Jones | Diamond Images/GettyImages

2026 Status: Currently on San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones obviously flopped quite hard after a solid rookie season in New England, eventually turning him into somewhat of a backup journeyman early in his NFL career. But this offseason, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers. With Brock Purdy going down midseason with an injury, that opened the door for Jones to get another crack at it. And it wouldn't be overstating things to say that he excelled.

In 11 games and eight starts with San Francisco this season, Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 69.6% completion rate to his credit. The 49ers also went a solid 5-3 in his starts, which is even more impressive when you consider that their injury concerns went well beyond just Jones starting in place of Purdy.

There's a case to be made that he's a quarterback who can simply get the job done in the right system. Though he's under contract with the 49ers for another year, he could be a fascinating trade candidate on a cheap contract, and San Francisco could be interested in such a deal given the draft capital they could likely demand to really cash in on Jones' value.