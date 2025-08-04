Forgotten Cowboys UDFA signing looks like Brian Schottenheimer's secret weapon

Hunter Luepke of the Dallas Cowboys may be an unfamiliar name to many outside of Big D, as an overlooked undrafted free agent, but he’s quickly turning heads in training camp. His varied skill set is exactly what new head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants for his evolving offense. While many fans will focus on big names, Luepke’s unique value could make him the unexpected star of the Cowboys during the 2025 campaign. After spending his first couple of years in the background, it could be time for Luepke to step into the spotlight in Big D.

Luepke’s journey from North Dakota State to the Cowboys was anything but simple. As a physical, high-IQ fullback, he built a reputation on versatility and toughness in college. Despite not hearing his name called on draft day, Luepke’s earned his shot in Dallas. Since arriving, he’s become a true utility player, lining up as a fullback, running back, tight end and even making an impact on special teams.

“Pretty well,” Luepke responded when asked how camp is going after a recent session. “Getting moved all over the offense, which is pretty fun. So, I just got to stay on top of the installs and ask as many questions as possible. They always say no questions of dumb questions.”

Brian Schottenheimer’s offensive vision and secret weapon

Coach Schottenheimer aims to revive a physical style of football. His game plan starts with tight formations, heavy motion and a balanced mix of run and pass plays. This approach rewards players who can perform and be productive at more than one job. Schottenheimer’s offense is a fit for athletes like Luepke, who can block, run, and catch. The term “Swiss Army Knife” comes to mind when describing Luepke. This kind of flexibility keeps defenses guessing. With Luepke on the field, the Cowboys can shift in and out of multiple formations, adding layers to their playbook without having to swap personnel.

The skill set Luepke possesses should allow him to shine in short-yardage and goal-line situations. He’s built for tough runs but can also slip out for play-action passes, making it hard for defenses to get a clean read. Utilizing motion and misdirection plays will give Luepke chances to create mismatches, especially against linebackers.

Luepke’s emerging role as a pass catcher and in the backfield

Last season, Luepke saw more passes thrown his way than he did in 2023. If his hands keep improving, expect Schottenheimer to expand his role as a receiver. Luepke can sneak into open spots on the field when defenses focus on Dallas’s other playmakers. His blocking is another huge asset. With a reshaped running back group, Luepke’s ability to open lanes and pick up blitzes will be crucial. He adds grit to an offense looking to regain its identity in the ground game.