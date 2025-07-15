Former Broncos Pro Bowler without a job clearly deserves a training camp invite

The Denver Broncos are looking to take the next step after a remarkable rookie campaign from quarterback Bo Nix. Freed from the Russell Wilson albatross and looking more like a classic Sean Payton contender by the day, Denver might have what it takes to make noise in a crowded AFC. Especially if the Chiefs are on the decline.

That starts with nailing the margins in free agency. The dust has mostly settled on this offseason, but a few noteworthy names remain available ahead of training camp this month. None stand out more than a former Broncos star who is still looking for a job. It only feels right for Denver to give him his ticket back to the league.

That former Broncos star is, of course, Von Miller. The 36-year-old linebacker spent the last few years with the AFC runners-up in Buffalo, compiling six sacks, eight QB hits and 17 tackles across 13 appearances in 2024.

His prime years are but a memory, but Miller can still contribute in a streamlined role for a contender. He brings plenty of valuable experience and leadership qualities to a locker room. Plus it just feels right for him to potentially finish his career in the Mile High City.

Broncos should give Von Miller a roster spot for training camp

Miller has reported interest from at least three teams, per NFL Network's Brian Baldinger. He did not name specific organizations, but he did deliver a bit of insight on the DNVR Broncos podcast. So... let's connect a few potentially nonexistent dots and fire up the speculation, because it does make a lot of sense.

"I think Von feels like there’she’s going to sign some point either before camp or -- I mean, I don’t think Von’s too crazy about going to training camp,” Baldinger said (h/t NBC Sports). “Most guys that age aren’t. They know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So, I would say he’s going to get signed here [relatively soon]."

Where will Von Miller end up?@BaldyNFL says three teams are very interested 👀 pic.twitter.com/qB1YgFAjE0 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) June 30, 2025

The Broncos brought in Dre Greenlaw as a free agent, but there's still plenty of room to upgrade the linebacker room. Miller is no longer the star of yesteryear — he's more of a situational backup — but Denver's pass rush can always use some fine-tuning. This is a team that skews more toward the offensive end with Payton at the helm, but Denver's greatest teams have long been built on an elite defense.

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champ with Denver in 2016 and Los Angeles in 2022, knows what it takes to mount a competitive defense. Even if he's not producing on the majority of snaps like he used to, Miller can whisper words of wisdom to Denver's younger defensive stalwarts and even give DC Vance Joseph a new mouthpiece on the field and in practices. Folks will listen to Miller and he can pick up any scheme in a jiffy.

Von Miller deserves the chance to finish his career where it started

Miller spent the first 10 years and change of his NFL career in Denver before he was dealt to Los Angeles in 2021. Over that span, Miller appeared in eight Pro Bowls and was named first team All-Pro thrice. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie in 2011.

The centerpiece of a historically dominant defense in 2016, Miller has no shortage of accolades. He is a true franchise legend. When we write the history of Broncos football a century from now, Miller's name is sure to come up. A lot.

It would feel poetic for him to finish out a historic career in Denver, where it all started. Where he put together some of the most dominant individual seasons in recent memory. Since he can still deliver value on and off the field, there aren't too many arguments against this. Miller would presumably ink a risk-free one-year deal and give Denver what he can before mulling retirement in the years ahead. That's a good arrangement for all parties.