Former Eagles Pro Bowler without a job clearly deserves a training camp invite

The Philadelphia Eagles are on top of the world after a dominant Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl MVP, Nick Sirianni is rightfully regarded as one of the best coaches in football, and Howie Roseman continues to receive his well-deserved flowers for running circles around his front office peers. And yet, there's always room for improvement on the margins.

Philadelphia made several tough cuts this offseason as the cap sheet exploded, but re-upping Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun checked the most important boxes. The Eagles also won big in the draft, per usual, adding Jihaad Campbell in the first round. He figures to render an immediate impact in the linebacker room.

But what about the backup quarterback position? Following the Kenny Pickett trade, Philly is essentially toggling through three potential options behind Hurts: Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

McKee has been with the team for a couple years and figures to win the QB2 gig. McCord, a sixth-round pick out of Syracue, ought to stick around as the emergency safety valve. DTR, who arrived as part of the Pickett trade with Cleveland, probably won't make the roster out of training camp, barring truly unforeseen progress.

Do any of those options inspire confidence? No, not really. Philly might want to give at least one familiar face a test run in camp, just in case.

Eagles should call Carson Wentz about competing for the backup QB gig

Carson Wentz was once the future of Eagles football. In just his second season, the former No. 2 pick put up 3,296 yards and 31 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and finished third in MVP voting. Then he blew out his knee in the final weeks of the season, Nick Foles took over, and the Philly Special happened. The Eagles won it all with Foles at the helm. Wentz's backup won Super Bowl MVP. Suddenly, Wentz's future felt... uncertain.

He returned the next season and put up solid numbers. He would start for three more years — until Jalen Hurts took over in Week 13 of the 2020 campaign. Wentz's luster was lost, as was his job. The Eagles found Hurts in the second round and quickly developed him into a viable starter. Then a Pro Bowl quarterback. Then a Super Bowl MVP.

Hurts' job is secure. He won't put up the flashiest numbers, but he's a true dual-threat quarterback with a rare and unshakable poise. He rises in big moments and is adaptable to what a defense throws his way. But he will need a viable backup, just in case. And Wentz, for all his faults, remains just that.

Carson Wentz can still get wins in a pinch, which the Eagles need

Kenny Pickett was a serviceable backup quarterback. Wentz is too, with a much higher ceiling. It has been a long, winding road of late for the 32-year-old, who spent last season under Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He watched the Eagles win a Super Bowl (again) from the sideline, in a cruel twist of fate. Wouldn't there be a little bit of poetry if Wentz can be on the winning side of things again? Philadelphia remains to odds-on favorite to win it all in 2026.

He's too sporadic to start full-time, but Wentz being unemployed this deep into the offseason is a surprise. He started seven games for the Commanders in 2022, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The turnover problems won't go away, but Wentz has a powerful arm and the Eagles are an optimal setup. He can run the offense competently. He can keep the Eagles afloat if the worst-case scenario happens and Hurts gets, well, hurt. And that's all you need from a backup.

Maybe Wentz is done with the Eagles after how things went down. Maybe Philly wants to avoid the distraction. But if there's any lingering doubt about McKee or McCord as legitimate starters should Hurts hit the IL, it's worth phoning Wentz and at least inviting him to camp. Let him compete for the job and see how it goes. What's the worst that could happen?