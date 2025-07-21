Former first-round pick offers Chargers TE help worth training camp invite

The Los Angeles Chargers had some serious problems with their passing game last year. Despite having a great quarterback, he’s not surrounded with enough weapons to help this offense excel as a passing unit. Ladd McConkey was the teams leading receiver with just under 1,200 yards in his rookie season.

That’s not bad, but their next two receivers combined barely passed McConkey in total receiving yards. Quentin Johnston has been unreliable and it’s time for the Chargers to start expanding their weapons. If they added Noah Fant, who was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks, it could be the weapon that finally unlocks Justin Herbert and this passing offense.

Noah Fant in Jim Harbaugh’s offense could finally help the Los Angeles Chargers end playoff woes

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to running the ball. That’s why he opted to swap J.K Dobbins for Najee Harris. That’s why he should look at adding Fant to this offense. The tight end is an extension of the run game and adding a player like Fant could open things up. Not only does it help the run game, but it helps Herbert spread the wealth.

Fant’s numbers dipped during his three seasons in Seattle. His first three seasons in Denver, he eclipsed 670 yards his final two years and had 562 yards his rookie season. He also had at least three touchdown receptions in each of his first three seasons.

When he got to Seattle, he had just one season with 500 yards and his first season he had four touchdown receptions, but one total his final two years. I’m not saying he’s going to immediately make this offense better, but he certainly won’t hurt it.

If there’s one thing the Chargers know how to do is produce elite tight ends. Fant won’t necessarily be elite just by playing in Los Angeles, but he can absolutely be a player that makes this offense a lot better.

The Chargers have had horrible playoff luck and that’s largely been due to the lack of offense. Adding a player that’s proven to elevate an offense could be the key to getting the Chargers out of the first round. It’s something the Chargers have to consider.

Herbert has been scrutinized for not winning a playoff game yet in his career. The Chargers have tried to put receivers around him that could help take this offense to the next level and it hasn’t really yielded any results. Maybe it’s time they take advantage of a former first round tight end.