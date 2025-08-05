Former Packers cult favorite QB may have just received his pink slip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Michael Pratt is used to change, and he may have to deal with another sudden shift shortly. Thanks in part to an injury to Pratt, the Buccaneers signed veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater, who will compete for a roster spot in the quarterback room. There are only so many spots up for grabs, and it would seem if Bridgewater succeeds, Pratt will be shown the door.

Of course, this is nothing new for Pratt, who spent much of last season on the Buccaneers practice squad. Pratt is a former Packer and Tulane star. Some Packers fans even wanted him to make the roster over veteran Sean Clifford, but Matt LaFleur thought differently, cutting the then-rookie loose and allowing him to sign on elsewhere. There were rumblings that had he not found a new home in Tampa, Green Bay even would have signed Pratt to the practice squad.

Why Buccaneers QB Michael Pratt is in danger of losing a roster spot

This offseason, Pratt's goal was to push Kyle Trask for the QB2 spot behind Baker Mayfield. However, Pratt has now been placed in the PUP list and essentially replaced by Bridgewater. If change is coming again for Pratt, he'll be prepared for it. Here is how the Golden Wave product responded to the concept of playing for a new offensive coordinator once Liam Coen left for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I had four different offensive coordinators in high school, actually had five because there were some coaching changes,” Pratt said, per Pewter Report. "This will be my tenth year of playing football and my thirteenth offense. I think that there’s a lot of pluses and minuses to that.”

Pratt has even joked with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield about their familiar backgrounds, and life in the NFL jumping from town to town.

“We haven’t gone into depth about it, but I just kind of asked him about his experience in it. He just said, ‘You got to take it on the chin and get back to working.’ You got to control the controllable," Pratt continued.

Could a Green Bay Packers reunion be in the cards for Michael Pratt?

The Packers quarterback room is relatively set for now with Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma. If Green Bay signed a fifth quarterback, it would likely be due to an injury or subsequent roster move involving on of these four players. Clifford can't be trusted, but he's also seen action both in the preseason and regular season, and knows the Packers offense inside and out. Elgersma is a Canadian football star, and showcased a lot of potential at rookie mini camp. In some ways, he is similar to Pratt, in that the Packers would want to keep him around on the practice squad.

What made Pratt stand out in college was his mobility, as he 1,145 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns at the collegiate level. If the Packers feel as though that is missing from their quarterback room, then perhaps they'll make the call. However, all of it is a moot point at the moment since Pratt remains on the Bucs roster, and is injured.