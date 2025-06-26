Former Steelers headache WR just made Pittsburgh more thankful they cut ties

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had a promising start to his career, but his recent actions prove the team made the right call by moving on. After being traded and bouncing between multiple teams in 2024, Johnson admitted on a podcast that he refused to go back into a game with the Baltimore Ravens, due to the cold weather. Johnson signed with Cleveland during the offseson but recently came out and confessed to this on the “Sports and Suits” podcast.

“I wasn’t getting into no run plays, no passing plays or nothing,” Johnson said. “It was cold. End of the third, going into the fourth, they were like, ‘Tae, we need you.’ I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.’ Like, my legs are already ice cold and I didn’t wanna go out there and put bad stuff on film. It’s not like I didn’t wanna go into the game, but leading up to this point, I had been through so much... I told them I’m not finna go in, so I just sat on the bench, and that’s when they suspended me.”

A productive start leads to rocky roads

Johnson’s early days in the Steel City told a different story. Drafted in 2019, he quickly emerged as a reliable target. In 2021, he made the Pro Bowl, racking up 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. At his peak, Johnson looked irreplaceable, driving the Steelers’ passing attack.

However, Johnson’s NFL journey since leaving Pittsburgh has been anything but steady. Once a star for the Steelers, he quickly fell out of favor and was traded to the Carolina Panthers. His production dropped sharply with the Panthers and things only got worse after a quick move to the Ravens. Across four games in Baltimore, Johnson registered just one catch for six yards. By the time he landed with the Texans for a single game, his role had shrunk to almost nothing.

Revealing too much on a podcast

Johnson’s appearance on the "Sports & Suits" podcast provided shocking clarity. He admitted refusing to enter that now infamous Ravens game against the Philadelphia Eagles because the weather was “too cold.” This led to a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, and Baltimore quickly waived him.

This explanation painted a clear picture of Johnson’s lack of commitment. He cited exhaustion and frustration with his role. That lack of focus and display of defiance was the final straw for the Ravens and a loud warning for any team looking for dependable veterans.

Why the Steelers look even smarter now

Pittsburgh’s move to trade Johnson now seems even wiser in hindsight. His public admission of quitting on the field highlights a lack of commitment that can poison a locker room. The Steelers’ young receivers and stable leadership were able to move forward without that distraction late in the season.

Veteran players set the tone for any team. Johnson’s admitted check-out was an egregious act that could have threatened the growth of younger Steelers players. By cutting ties, Pittsburgh made it clear that that type of attitude won’t be tolerated.