Full NFL Preseason Week 1 schedule 2025: What games are on Thursday?

NFL Preseason Week 1 is officially here! Football fans have been so starved for actual action on the gridiron that we even tuned in for the shell of a matchup known as the Hall of Fame Game. But the NFL Preseason schedule finally getting rolling is the first meaningful action we'll have seen in six months, even if they are exhibition games.

When it comes to the 2025 NFL Preseason, though, we could see much more meaningful football than in years past. Many teams have already said they plan to play a good number of starters more in the preseason than we've seen previously. Furthermore, there are always eyes on rookies like Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and many, many more.

So which NFL Preseason games are on today and what games are on-deck? We have everything you need to know to watch your favorite team, your potential fantasy football targets, and much more play in the weeks leading up to the regular season.

What NFL Preseason games are on today, Thursday, Aug. 7?

Thursday's slate of NFL preseason action will whet the appetite with three games, all taking place in primetime or later. Here's a look at the trio of game on the schedule today.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens (7 p.m. ET | NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7:30 p.m. ET | Local Networks)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks (10 p.m. ET | NFL Network)

There should be plenty of excitement around the Aug. 7 preseason games we have. We'll get started with a front-row seat to one of the most fascinating quarterback battles in the NFL going into 2025 as the Colts watch Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones vie for QB1 in a stout test against the Ravens.

We'll also get eyes on no-longer-holding-out rookie Shemar Stewart for the Bengals and what he can do against the stout Eagles offensive line. But in the finale on Thursday, Pete Carroll not only makes his return to Seattle as the Raiders head coach, but highly anticipated rookie Ashton Jeanty could make his debut against the Seahawks as well.

Full NFL Preseason Week 1 schedule and national TV info

Here's a look at the full NFL Preseason Week 1 slate that will span from Thursday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 10 over the weekend, complete with dates, times and TV information.

Date and Time (ET) Matchup TV Channel Thur. Aug. 7 (7 p.m.) Colts vs. Ravens NFL Network Thur. Aug. 7 (7:30 p.m.) Bengals vs. Eagles Local Channels Thur. Aug. 7 (10 p.m.) Raiders vs. Seahawks NFL Network Fri. Aug. 8 (7 p.m.) Lions vs. Falcons Local Channels Fri. Aug. 8 (7 p.m.) Browns vs. Panthers NFL Network Fri. Aug. 8 (7:30 p.m.) Commanders vs. Patriots Local Channels Sat. Aug. 9 (1 p.m.) Giants vs. Bills NFL Network Sat. Aug. 9 (4 p.m.) Texans vs. Vikings NFL Network Sat. Aug. 9 (7 p.m.) Steelers vs. Jaguars Local Channels Sat. Aug. 9 (7 p.m.) Cowboys vs. Rams Local Channels Sat. Aug. 9 (7:30 p.m.) Titans vs. Buccaneers Local Channels Sat. Aug. 9 (8 p.m.) Jets vs. Packers NFL Network Sat. Aug. 9 (8 p.m.) Chiefs vs. Cardinals Local Channels Sat. Aug. 9 (8:30 p.m.) Broncos vs. 49ers Local Channels Sun. Aug. 10 (1 p.m.) Dolphins vs. Bears NFL Network Sun. Aug. 10 (4 p.m.) Saints vs. Chargers NFL Network

If you thought that the NFL didn't know that fans are hungry for football, there are eight games on NFL Network in the first week of the preseason. That's the best way to get eyes on games to start the exhibition slate, which we're already seeing, as mentioned, will include quite a lot of notable names and plenty of starters even.

However, that also leaves eight games that aren't on a national TV network. Fans in local markets for those games can tune in for those contests, but what about fans who aren't in the local markets? We've got you covered there as well.

How to watch NFL Preseason games that aren't on national TV

If you're not in a local market for the NFL Preseason game you're wanting to watch, you're not out of luck! Fans can subscribe to NFL+ via either the standard or premium subscriptions, which will be streaming all 48 preseason games throughout Weeks 1-3, including the games broadcast on NFL Network as well.

The standard subscription to NFL+ will cost $6.99 per month to sign up while the premium subscription, which includes NFL RedZone for the regular season, has a price point of $14.99 per month. Both packages include NFL Network and are available via annual subscription, which cost $39.99 and $79.99, respectively.

When does the 2025 NFL regular season begin?

The 2025 NFL season will officially begin on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the rival Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, on NBC and Peacock at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Just like last year as well, there will also be another pre-Sunday game beyond the kickoff game as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in the international São Paolo Game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 5 with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET and the broadcast exclusively available on YouTube.

That will all lead into the first full slate of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7, complete with a Monday Night Football game on Sept. 8 as well, the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Chicago Bears.